Atlanta school board election coverage

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7 for the 10 candidates running for five Atlanta school board seats.

Here’s some of our coverage of the school board races:

Atlanta school board candidates tell us what needs improvement in district

Ten candidates qualify to run for five Atlanta school board seats

Atlanta voters: Check your voter registration, find your precinct on Georgia My Voter page

Metro Atlanta voter guides for DeKalb and Fulton counties from the AJC

Atlanta School Board voter guide from our partners at Atlanta Civic Circle

Atlanta school board candidates face off in first debate of 2023

Where Atlanta school board candidates stand on equity

AJC in-depth / Literacy: Politicians enter fray on best way to teach Georgia kids to read

DeKalb says it’s fixed ballot error in Atlanta school board race

Martha Dalton is a journalist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution writing about education and the Atlanta Public Schools system. Martha was previously a senior education reporter at WABE, Atlanta’s NPR affiliate.

