Atlanta chess tournament latest example of HBCUs in new spaces

Credit: Alison Church / Special

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

Several historically Black colleges and universities are gathering Saturday morning in Atlanta at Morris Brown College to compete in what’s being billed as the first HBCU chess tournament.

Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse and Spelman colleges are among the Atlanta HBCUs scheduled to participate, organizers say.

The tournament is the latest example of HBCUs participating in athletic and other extracurricular activities that haven’t been part of their experience, in part due to exclusionary practices.

Here are some other recent examples of HBCUs in different spaces:

Morehouse College’s polo club

Credit: RTO

The college started the club in 2020, becoming the first HBCU to join the U.S. Polo Association. The team’s final game of this season is Sunday .

Spelman College’s lacrosse team

Credit: TNS

A group of students recently formed their own team and compete independently in a women’s city league. Only a handful of HBCUs field lacrosse teams. Spelman eliminated athletics a decade ago, motivated by concerns about money and the collapse of their conference, but is working to reintroduce intramural soccer, volleyball, basketball and tennis to campus this fall.

Fisk University’s gymnastics team

Credit: Fisk University

The Tennessee university this year became the first HBCU to launch a gymnastics program. It was the brainchild of its athletics director and head coach, Corrinne Tarver. She was the first Black gymnast at the University of Georgia and went on to become the first Black gymnast to win the NCAA all-around national title in 1989.

