Declining enrollment resulting in more school closures across the nation

The DeKalb County School District’s plan to close more than two dozen schools in a few years due, in part, to declining enrollment is far from unique.
It’s happened in the Atlanta school district and in other school districts from coast to coast.
Many states, including Georgia, largely fund public school districts based on enrollment. In Georgia, public school enrollment declined last fall statewide by nearly 30,000 students; over the past 10 years, it’s gone down by nearly 3%.
Why is public school enrollment declining? Experts say it’s partly because of declining birth rates nationwide, which means fewer children in school. Also, more parents are putting their children in private school or homeschooling them.
Here are some examples of school districts that have proposed or approved plans to shutter some schools to cut costs and restructure resources:
Broward County, Florida: The school board voted in January to close six schools. The district has lost more than 40,000 students in the past 10 years, nearly a 17% decline, according to news accounts.
Cleveland: The Ohio school district decided in December to close or merge 29 schools. Enrollment has dropped by about 50% over the past two decades, from 70,000 in 2004 to 34,000 in 2025, according to a report by K-12 Dive.
Fort Bend Independent School District: Officials in the Houston, Texas, suburb recently announced a long-range plan that would close or consolidate seven elementary schools. The district’s Board of Trustees is scheduled to vote on the plan in March.
Philadelphia: School district leaders in Pennsylvania’s largest city unveiled a plan in January to close 20 schools and modernize about 160 others to address declining enrollment and aging buildings with environmental and structural issues.
San Jose, California: Parents this week held a rally to protest a proposal to close nine schools. District leaders say enrollment has declined 20% since the COVID-19 pandemic, creating budgetary challenges, according to news reports.