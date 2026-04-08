Education DREAMS for Georgia students realized with need-based scholarships A roundup of news and happenings from Georgia colleges and universities. The statehouse passed a bill Thursday to fund the DREAMS scholarship, a program that will offer students with significant financial need up to $3,000 a year. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

By Jason Armesto 1 hour ago Share

It’s a dream come true for college affordability advocates. For years, they’ve been demanding that Georgia join virtually every other state in the country by offering comprehensive need-based aid. That is, college scholarships for low and middle-income students.

With a push from Gov. Brian Kemp, their wish has been granted. The statehouse passed a bill Thursday to fund the DREAMS scholarship, a program that will offer students with significant financial need up to $3,000 a year. Supporters say it’s not perfect; students attending Georgia’s private universities don’t qualify, and it comes with a work requirement. But it’s a big step for a state that averages among the highest nationally for student loan debt per borrower. That’s how April started for Georgia higher ed. But March was just as busy. Here’s what you might have missed, courtesy of this month’s edition of the AJC On Campus Roundup. Foreign Disclosures Georgia passed a bill that will require public universities and K-12 schools disclose donations from certain foreign sources.

If a school receives $10,000 or more from a “country of particular concern" — a designation assigned by the federal government and currently includes China, Iran, Russia and others — it must tell the state in an annual report.

The report must provide details about the funder, the payment, and list the “steps taken to protect academic freedom, research integrity, and cybersecurity.” The Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a Washington, D.C.-based research institute focusing on national security and foreign policy, called the law the first of its kind and said it could be a model for other states. Fewer NIH grants Over a year since President Donald Trump’s inauguration, the dust is still settling after his administration cut federal research grants from universities nationwide. United for Medical Research looked at the fallout in early March, updating its economic analysis of National Institutes of Health research funding. It found Georgia received $788.6 million from the NIH, an investment that supported 11,623 jobs and generated more than $2.3 billion in new economic activity, according to the analysis. Despite winning 9% fewer grants, Georgia received slightly more money (roughly $6 million) than it did the previous year. Other states experienced a similar phenomenon. A media release from UMR explained that while the success rates for grant proposals hit their lowest level in nearly 30 years, NIH was able to spend its budget by paying the full value of certain grants up front rather than distributing funding annually.

“The return on investment is undeniable,” said UMR president Caitlin Leach. “But maintaining that return requires strong and stable NIH funding.” Research at KSU Kennesaw State mascot Scrappy performs during the Spring 2025 commencement of the Michael J. Coles College of Business at the Convocation Center, Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Kennesaw, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC) Kennesaw State University has ambitions of becoming a top research institution, and it recently took a step in that direction by joining the Oak Ridge Associated Universities. The consortium is comprised of more than 170 schools across the country that share resources, collaborate on research initiatives and help connect students to federal research opportunities. While KSU’s research expenditures have more than doubled since 2022, it remains an R2 institution. If it wants to become an R1 — a status determined by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education — it will need to bring in more research funding. As one of the newest Oak Ridge members, it joins several R1 schools, including Georgia colleges like Emory University, Georgia Tech and the University of Georgia.

CAU Fellow Clark Atlanta University has been an Oak Ridge member for decades. In late March, it proudly announced that one of its associate professors, Oyebade Oyerinde, was selected to the National Science Foundation’s National Artificial Intelligence Research Resource Artificial Intelligence Education Fellowship inaugural cohort. Members were chosen because of their commitment to and success in advancing undergraduate AI education and expanding access to AI teaching resources, according to the school. RELATED AI is on the rise. Georgia college students say their anxiety is too. “Dr. Oyerinde’s groundbreaking work is instrumental in positioning our institution at the forefront of efforts to ensure that underrepresented communities have parity in access to, meaningful participation in, and leadership roles within artificial intelligence and emerging technologies,” CAU Provost Charlene D. Gilbert said. Black theater anniversary at UGA In early March, registration opened for 50th anniversary reunion of the Black Theatrical Ensemble (BTE) at UGA. Founded in 1976, BTE has “served as a vital creative and cultural home for Black students, all UGA students and allies committed to storytelling, artistic expression, and social engagement,” according to a press release.

In collaboration with the Institute for African American Studies, the weeklong festival starts on April 20 and will feature a film festival, performances, panels and exhibitions. “Our mission is to promote African American Studies, serve as a repository for research, and provide a comprehensive learning environment,” said Carolyn Medine, director of the institute. “The work of the students and faculty advisers of the Black Theatrical Ensemble over the past five decades reflects that mission and stands in strong alignment with the achievements and purpose of IAAS.” Construction at Clayton Clayton State University officials break down a wall to make room for an expansion of its College of Health building. (Courtesy of Clayton State University) Clayton State University recently kicked off a $14.5 million construction project to renovate its College of Health building. A media release said the project will allow students to practice critical skills in realistic settings before they ever treat a patient, expanding skills labs, simulation suites and the dental clinic.

“Our region is experiencing rapid population growth and increasing demand for nurses, dental hygienists, health care administrators, and wellness professionals,” said Dwayne Hooks, dean of the college. “Hospitals and health systems throughout the region rely on Clayton State graduates, and this renovation strengthens our ability to work together to prepare the next generation of health care leaders.” José Andrés at GT Chef and humanitarian José Andrés recently visited Georgia Tech, where he added another award to his collection. President Ángel Cabrera presented him with the Ivan Allen Jr. Prize for Social Courage, commending the two-star Michelin chef for “turning culinary skill into a weapon against despair.” Founder of World Central Kitchen, Andrés has led meal relief efforts in war zones and disaster areas worldwide, delivering over 600 million meals since 2010, including in Ukraine and Gaza. Georgia Tech president Ángel Cabrera with chef and humanitarian José Andrés. Andrés visited the school on March 16, 2026, to accept the Ivan Allen Jr. Prize for Social Courage. (Courtesy of Georgia Tech)