Education Sonny Perdue’s final exam: Overhauling USG funding formula before he retires The percentage of funding from the state to the University System of Georgia has decreased in recent years, leaving more of the financial burden of tuition and other costs on students and parents. Chancellor Sonny Perdue at his office in downtown Atlanta on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (AJC file photo)

By Jason Armesto 49 minutes ago Share

During his four decades in public service, Sonny Perdue has earned plenty of political clout. With just eight months left before the former governor and University of Georgia quarterback officially hangs up his cleats, he likely intends to use it. On Wednesday, Perdue announced he’ll retire in January from his role as University System of Georgia chancellor. His decision will put an end to a storied career that included positions in local, state and federal government. The clock is now ticking, not just for his professional life but the significant power that came with it.

Prior to making his announcement, the chancellor signaled where he might focus his attention in the coming months: the formula used to calculate how much annual state funding the USG receives. The formula was first created decades ago, roughly the same time Perdue began his political journey by joining the Houston County Planning and Zoning Board. Higher education has gone through significant changes since then. Some, including Perdue, argue the USG funding formula should, too. “Folks, can you name anything that’s remained the same since the 1980s?” Perdue asked the Board of Regents Wednesday during their monthly meeting at Columbus State University. He eventually held up his iPhone, reminding his audience that the formula predates the internet. “Imagine trying to run your business with principles from the middle 1980s.” “Education, while it’s a great moral effort,” Perdue continued, “it is a business as well. And we’ve got to pay the bills as we go forward.”

Those bills became more daunting last month when the state Senate attempted to cut the USG budget by $123 million. A proposal from Sen. Blake Tillery, R-Vidalia, would have changed the formula — which primarily uses enrollment to determine funding — so that the system wouldn’t receive as much money for online enrollment as it does for in-person courses. Perdue flexed his political muscle to claw some of the funding back. By working with House Speaker Jon Burns, R-Newington, and Gov. Brian Kemp, he was able to get the cut reduced to $34 million. “If the funding formula needs updating, that work deserves a comprehensive, thoughtful review, not an isolated adjustment that treats one mode of instruction differently without addressing the full picture,” Perdue wrote in a letter to the Senate. Convincing the Legislature to overhaul the formula in the 2027 session could be the next and final test of his political capital. There already appears to be momentum on his side. The Senate passed a resolution to launch a study committee that will examine the formula this year. It notes that the advent of new education technology, such as online learning, has led to big changes in higher ed since the formula’s creation. “Projected declining enrollment,” according to the resolution, “could result in insufficient funding in the future.”

So far, expert predictions of an “enrollment cliff” spurred by declining birthrates haven’t come to fruition in Georgia. The USG actually saw record enrollment this year, and Sen. Nan Orrock, D-Atlanta, credits the growth to Perdue’s chancellorship. Orrock believes it’s the right time to take a close look at the current funding structure and that Perdue “is likely to envision playing a significant role in the process between now and the time he takes his retirement.” She noted Perdue and Kemp have a long history together. When Perdue was still governor, he appointed Kemp as secretary of state. Kemp’s term as governor will end in January. “They will both be wrapping up their current roles as governor and chancellor right at the same time, so that partnership could play a significant role in what progress is made toward this,” Orrock told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Sonny Perdue and Brian Kemp share a smile ahead of Putting Georgians First Fly Around a day before the election day at Peachtree DeKalb Airport on Nov. 5, 2018. (AJC file photo) The chancellor didn’t specify Wednesday exactly how he’d like to see the formula changed. But in his letter to senators, he said the current model “has become more challenging.” As originally designed, the formula anticipated the state covering 75% of instructional costs with tuition making up the rest. Today, the state covers closer to 57%, leaving more of the burden on students and parents. The Georgia Board of Regents voted Tuesday to increase tuition and other costs for the upcoming school year.