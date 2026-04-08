Get Schooled Reckless cuts to the University System of Georgia’s budget will be painful Online courses require many costs that weren’t considered by state senators during the budget process. The state Senate’s $34 million cut to the University System of Georgia is purportedly based on the assumption online classes cost less than in-person ones. (Andrew Davis Tucker/University of Georgia)

By Jill Penn 1 hour ago Share

The Georgia Senate’s $34 million cut to the University System of Georgia’s Fiscal Year 2027 teaching budget is reckless, completely unnecessary, and will be painful to the students, faculty and staff of Georgia’s public colleges and universities. The cut is purportedly because of an assumption that online classes cost less than in-person classes, but was introduced at the last minute, with no data to support the claim. Although students do not attend online classes in brick-and-mortar buildings on campus, there are different costs associated with online classes, like software licenses, cybersecurity and IT support — all ongoing costs that are required in order to offer high-quality online instruction.

Jill Penn is the legislative and political chair of United Campus Workers Southeast, CWA Local 3821, (Courtesy) RELATED Georgia Senate budget reduces funding for University System online courses University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue explained in a letter to state senators that the big-picture view of the budget is much more complex. Online learning does not eliminate institutional expenses and many students take a combination of online and in person courses. Campuses must still maintain classrooms, libraries, etc. These are fixed costs. After cutting $34 million from the budget, Senate Appropriations Chairman Blake Tillery said the overall budget increased compared to last year and added that “only in government can more money next year than this year be called a cut.” However, Tillery left out the fact that the increases to the budget were because of enrollment increases at USG institutions. In the end, the loss of $34 million means there is less funding per student. This is indeed a cut. Over the past eight years, United Campus Workers of Georgia have been raising awareness that the state of Georgia has been underfunding USG institutions for decades. In 2001, state appropriations covered 75% of instructional costs, and tuition covered 25%, as instructed by the state funding formula. For more than 20 years, the funding formula has been ignored, and today state appropriations make up only 57% of costs. The $34 million cut will drop this percentage even lower, resulting in hiring freezes at already understaffed institutions and cuts to important programs and high impact practices. Georgia students deserve better.

What makes the cut all the more infuriating is that there is no reason to continue underfunding our public colleges and universities. Over the past five years, the state of Georgia has accumulated an unprecedented amount of undesignated reserves — well beyond the required revenue shortfall reserves (i.e. 15% of prior year revenues). Georgia has the money to offer excellent higher education to all who want it.