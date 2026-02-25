UGA instructor suspended after allegations of soliciting sex with a minor

The university says the instructor will not be on campus while it conducts its investigation.

“The allegations concerning this instructor are deeply disturbing, and the matter has been referred to law enforcement,” UGA said in a statement Tuesday. “The instructor has been removed from campus while the investigation is conducted.”

A University of Georgia instructor has been suspended after an allegation that he shared sexually explicit content with a someone posing as a minor.

Videos circulating online show a man, identified by those who posted the content as the instructor, confronted about messages he allegedly sent to a minor. In one of the videos, the man can be heard saying, “I made a serious mistake.”

The videos were posted by an Instagram account under the handle streetsweeeperztv. The account poses as a 14-year-old boy in an attempt to catch pedophiles in Athens.

Angelus Pereira, who runs the account, sent screenshots to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. They show a conversation between the account and the person said to be the instructor.

In it, the man says he is 30 years old and teaches at UGA. The account wrote: “Im turning 15 next month” and then “But im grown” before sending an image of what appears to be a shirtless boy. The account asks if the instructor will perform a sexual act. The man sends explicit messages about his sexual desires.