Education

UGA instructor suspended after allegations of soliciting sex with a minor

The university says the instructor will not be on campus while it conducts its investigation.
The University of Georgia arch in downtown Athens. (AJC File)
The University of Georgia arch in downtown Athens. (AJC File)
By
49 minutes ago

A University of Georgia instructor has been suspended after an allegation that he shared sexually explicit content with a someone posing as a minor.

“The allegations concerning this instructor are deeply disturbing, and the matter has been referred to law enforcement,” UGA said in a statement Tuesday. “The instructor has been removed from campus while the investigation is conducted.”

Videos circulating online show a man, identified by those who posted the content as the instructor, confronted about messages he allegedly sent to a minor. In one of the videos, the man can be heard saying, “I made a serious mistake.”

The videos were posted by an Instagram account under the handle streetsweeeperztv. The account poses as a 14-year-old boy in an attempt to catch pedophiles in Athens.

Angelus Pereira, who runs the account, sent screenshots to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. They show a conversation between the account and the person said to be the instructor.

In it, the man says he is 30 years old and teaches at UGA. The account wrote: “Im turning 15 next month” and then “But im grown” before sending an image of what appears to be a shirtless boy. The account asks if the instructor will perform a sexual act. The man sends explicit messages about his sexual desires.

Videos show an encounter with the man outside of his classroom, and another inside the classroom, where accusers tell the class that their professor is a pedophile.

UGA’s statement did not name the instructor.

The AJC has reached out to the instructor for comment.

— This is a developing story. Please return for updates.

About the Author

Jason Armesto is the higher education reporter for the AJC.

More Stories

The Latest

Air purifiers in DeKalb schools

Many low-income schools on DeKalb’s list of possible closures

DeKalb is starting to meet about school closures. Here’s how to weigh in.

U.S. border patrol sparks protest at Georgia college career fairs

Keep Reading

Mother testifies she urged Colin Gray to lock up guns before Apalachee High shooting in Georgia

‘I knew it’: Gray feared son was tied to Apalachee shooting, footage shows

Jurors get first look inside Apalachee shooting suspect’s life at home

Featured

Jen Jordan

Two liberal challengers test Georgia’s entrenched Supreme Court

Braves announce launch of own television network

Twenty One Pilots, The Strokes to headline Atlanta’s 2026 Shaky Knees Festival