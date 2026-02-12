opinion The end of the private school? Look to the links As families realize they can achieve Ivy League-caliber academic results, the traditional private school must justify its existence. Medinah Country Club is located in Medinah, Illinois, and the three separate courses were designed by Scottish architect Tom Bendelow. Guest author JJ Anthony says country clubs like this one could be places that provide AI-powered learning that could compete with some private schools. (Rob Carr/AP)

In my years traveling the nation to recruit candidates for the University of Pennsylvania, I visited some of the world’s most rarefied star schools — institutions with the curriculum, academic focus and resources specifically designed to signal elite status to Ivy League admissions committees. Where I stand today, as a private high school administrator and college counselor, I see a shift on the horizon that should make every head of school and principal tremble: The elite country club is about to become the most formidable competitor in the K-12 education market. For decades, affluent families have engaged in a high-stakes placemaking strategy, paying a premium for private school tuition or moving to ritzy suburbs to secure a specific community, a tailored learner network for their children. They want a Mercedes education and are increasingly unwilling to settle for a Ford. Yet, the primary value proposition of these schools — robust amenities, exclusive social networks and superior athletic facilities — is already the core business model of the high-end country club. Why not add AI-facilitated learning to the list?

JJ Anthony, a former associate director of admissions at the University of Pennsylvania, currently serves as a high school administrator and college counselor in Nashville. (Courtesy of Tim Jones Photography) The infrastructure for this disruption is already being laid. We see it in the rise of “pod schooling” and the penetration of companies like KE Camps, which host summer educational experiences at established country clubs, mirroring the lucrative offerings of private schools. The catalyst that will turn these trends into schools is the emergence of high-efficacy, AI-powered learning models. New frontiers, such as the “2-Hour Learning” model pioneered by Alpha School, have proven that students can master academics in just two hours a day using AI tutors. This seemingly unstoppable technology allows children to learn at twice the speed of their peers in traditional classrooms, with the top 20% of students showing 6.5 times growth and scoring in the top 1–2% nationally. If the academic portion of the day is condensed into a highly efficient two-hour morning session, the traditional school building becomes a massive, underutilized liability. Once country clubs realize their membership overlaps with elite private schools, they can begin hosting these efficient AI learning sessions year-round with simple bylaw changes.

In this model, the placemaking war moves from the schoolhouse to the clubhouse. Imagine a Tuesday morning where there are no more chaotic drop-off or pick-up lines. Instead, a child is guided through an AI-powered academic session in a private club suite while the parent plays a round of golf, meets a client for a tennis match or dines in the grill room. The afternoon is then dedicated to “life skills” — the very sports, arts and entrepreneurial passions that country clubs are already designed to facilitate.

This transition redefines exclusivity. In my research into how affluent parents form knowledge about education, I found that they are increasingly motivated to start the "college-going" search earlier to ensure their children have a competitive edge. They prioritize trusted mentors and experts over standardized systems. A country club offering a bespoke, AI-driven educational environment provides a more intimate, curated experience than a massive public district or even a 500-student independent school. The "membership war" is about to begin. As families realize they can achieve Ivy League-caliber academic results through AI while consolidating their social and recreational lives into a single, high-status location, the traditional private school must justify its existence beyond its swimming pool and theater. If a club can provide the "Mercedes" results of the top 1% nationally without the friction of a commute, the school building as we know it may soon become a relic of the past. Elite education has always been about who gets to experience what and who receives the specific support they need. As AI renders the traditional six-hour school day obsolete, the country club is perfectly positioned to seize the mantle of the new frontier in education, offering a lifestyle-integrated model that no traditional school can match. School leaders must act now to either integrate this effective technology or be prepared to defend enrollment against the 8 a.m. tee time.