Carrollton junior — currently unrated — gets high honors at prospect showcase

‘I showed the world I’m the most underrated in Georgia corner,’ Tyler Boyd says.

That is going to change.

Carrollton cornerback Tyler Boyd is not rated by 247Sports, ESPN or Rivals.

Boyd was the unanimous pick as the top DB at Nike’s The Opening regionals in Atlanta on Saturday. He received one of the three golden suitcases handed out at the event, signaling his invitation to the Nike Opening finals this summer in Oregon.

“I showed the world I’m the most underrated in Georgia corner,” Boyd said. “I think I’m the most underrated 2028 corner. Period. I’ve been doubted my whole high school career.”

The 6-foot, 187-pound rising junior might not be well-known to the national services, but the UGA staff is well aware of his talents.

Corners coach Donte Williams and safeties coach Travaris Robinson have made him a 2028 priority. Boyd visited for the Kentucky game last season and was offered afterward.