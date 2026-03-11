Carrollton junior — currently unrated — gets high honors at prospect showcase

Carrollton cornerback Tyler Boyd is not rated by 247Sports, ESPN or Rivals.
That is going to change.
Boyd was the unanimous pick as the top DB at Nike’s The Opening regionals in Atlanta on Saturday. He received one of the three golden suitcases handed out at the event, signaling his invitation to the Nike Opening finals this summer in Oregon.
“I showed the world I’m the most underrated in Georgia corner,” Boyd said. “I think I’m the most underrated 2028 corner. Period. I’ve been doubted my whole high school career.”
The 6-foot, 187-pound rising junior might not be well-known to the national services, but the UGA staff is well aware of his talents.
Corners coach Donte Williams and safeties coach Travaris Robinson have made him a 2028 priority. Boyd visited for the Kentucky game last season and was offered afterward.
“Georgia is doing a great job,” Boyd said. “I love coach Donte and I love coach T-Rob.”
He did not run the 40 on Saturday, but ran the pro agility 5-10-5 in 4.2 seconds. That’s a respectable time for a high school junior. Anything under a 4.10 is elite at any level.
Boyd, an Alabama native, said former Crimson Tide cornerback Ga’Quincy “Kool Aid” McKinstry is his cousin and that has helped UGA. Robinson was once part of the Alabama staff that recruited and coached McKinstry.
Georgia is recruiting Boyd primarily as a corner.
Oregon recently offered Boyd. Florida offered in January, and he planned to visit the Gators on March 8.
“I’m going to Georgia twice,” he said. “I know I’m going to G-Day and I’m going on March 17.”
Alabama, his childhood dream school, has yet to offer.
“I’m going to go where I’m wanted,” Boyd said. “Georgia, I feel like they want me. Georgia produces great DBs and is a great school.”
Boyd was quite enthusiastic in sharing the strong positive feedback he’s received from former Carrollton High teammates Zykie Helton and Ryan Mosley, who enrolled at UGA in January.
“They were telling me ‘Why not come to Georgia?’” Boyd said. “They were telling me how hard it is and I want to go to the NFL, so I want a hard workout.”