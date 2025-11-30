AJC Varsity Vikings-Seahawks game includes piece of Georgia high school football history Minnesota quarterback Max Brosmer, Seattle coach Mike Macdonald started NFL paths at the same metro Atlanta high school. Centennial quarterback Max Brosmer (center) — pictured celebrating a rushing touchdown against Pope in October 2017 — will make his first NFL start today for the Vikings. Minnesota takes on the Seattle Seahawks, who are coached by another Centennial graduate, Mike Macdonald. (Jason Getz/AJC 2017)

Vikings quarterback Max Brosmer will make his first NFL start and create a unique piece of history in Sunday’s Minnesota-Seattle game. It’s the first NFL game this season featuring a starting quarterback and head coach from the same high school. Brosmer and Seattle coach Mike Macdonald, who are set to face off at 4:05 p.m., are both alumni of Centennial High School in Roswell.

Brosmer is set to make his first career start while starting quarterback JJ McCarthy is in concussion protocol. Former second-string quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a season-ending injury earlier this season, bumping Brosmer into the starting role. Brosmer was a standout quarterback at Centennial, throwing for 7,252 yards and 61 touchdowns with 789 yards and seven more touchdowns rushing. Brosmer played his next five years at New Hampshire before transferring to Minnesota for the 2024 season. He led the Golden Gophers to an 8-5 record and set a program single-season record with 268 completions. Minnesota signed Brosmer as an undrafted free agent in April. Macdonald is in his second season coaching the Seahawks. Seattle is comfortably in the postseason picture at 8-3 and fighting to win the NFC West for the first time since 2020.

Macdonald was a linebacker for Centennial, but he didn’t play college football. He started his coaching career as an assistant coach for Cedar Shoals in Athens when he was studying at the University of Georgia. Macdonald quickly moved up the coaching ranks from there, working as a lower-level assistant for UGA before his first NFL job with Baltimore.