No. 2 Kell girls earn shot at second basketball state title in 4 seasons

Kell’s McKenzie Green (center) and the other starters celebrate during the closing seconds of a 69-49 victory over Jones County in the Class 4A semifinals on Saturday, March 7, 2026, at Akins Ford Arena in Athens. (Chip Saye/AJC)

The Longhorns (25-5) will seek their second state title in four seasons when they play in the championship game at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Macon Coliseum. Kell will face the winner of Saturday’s second semifinal, which pitted top-ranked Marist against No. 6 Cartersville.

Second-ranked Kell outscored No. 8 Jones County 24-11 in the decisive third quarter after squandering a 10-point first-half lead and coasted to a 69-49 victory in the GHSA Class 4A girls basketball semifinals Saturday afternoon at Akins Ford Arena in Athens.

Kell led 24-13 midway through the second quarter after two free throws by Kennedy Deese, but Jones County (25-6) outscored Kell 13-1 in the final four minutes of the half and took a 26-25 lead into halftime on a short jumper by Aubrey Norris with four seconds left.

Norris scored again to open the second half before Kell broke the game open. The Longhorns outscored Jones County 20-2 over the next six minutes for a 45-30 lead, and Jones County never got closer than 11 points the rest of the way.

Maliyah Gilbert had nine points during Kell’s third-quarter run, scoring six points on free throws and the others on a 3-pointer. Gilbert led all scorers in the game with 23 points.

“In the first half, we had some girls in foul trouble, and that kind of took away from the way we want to play defense,” said Kell coach Kandra Bailey, who directed the Longhorns from a chair across the court from the team bench while recovering from the birth of her first child on Monday. “We were able to get them back in the game in the second half and that allowed us to play our defense, and it caused them to make some turnovers.”