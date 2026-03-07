No. 2 Kell girls earn shot at second basketball state title in 4 seasons

Second-ranked Kell outscored No. 8 Jones County 24-11 in the decisive third quarter after squandering a 10-point first-half lead and coasted to a 69-49 victory in the GHSA Class 4A girls basketball semifinals Saturday afternoon at Akins Ford Arena in Athens.
The Longhorns (25-5) will seek their second state title in four seasons when they play in the championship game at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Macon Coliseum. Kell will face the winner of Saturday’s second semifinal, which pitted top-ranked Marist against No. 6 Cartersville.
Kell led 24-13 midway through the second quarter after two free throws by Kennedy Deese, but Jones County (25-6) outscored Kell 13-1 in the final four minutes of the half and took a 26-25 lead into halftime on a short jumper by Aubrey Norris with four seconds left.
Norris scored again to open the second half before Kell broke the game open. The Longhorns outscored Jones County 20-2 over the next six minutes for a 45-30 lead, and Jones County never got closer than 11 points the rest of the way.
Maliyah Gilbert had nine points during Kell’s third-quarter run, scoring six points on free throws and the others on a 3-pointer. Gilbert led all scorers in the game with 23 points.
“In the first half, we had some girls in foul trouble, and that kind of took away from the way we want to play defense,” said Kell coach Kandra Bailey, who directed the Longhorns from a chair across the court from the team bench while recovering from the birth of her first child on Monday. “We were able to get them back in the game in the second half and that allowed us to play our defense, and it caused them to make some turnovers.”
Despite the Longhorns’ early foul trouble, Kell did major damage at the free-throw line, converting 26 of 34 attempts for the game. Jones County, on the other hand, converted just 13 of 27 attempts.
Kell got contributions from all of its starters. Asiah Thompson scored 12 of her 16 points in the second half. Deese scored 10 points, McKenzie Green had nine and Lyric Watson added seven.
“Everybody played their role and knew what the challenge was,” Bailey said. “They just did their job, and I’m really proud of them.”
Norris led Jones County with 21 points, and Kamiyah Adams scored 14.