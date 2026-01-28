opinion Registering for a waitlist, not a class, has become the new norm Many Kennesaw State University students find themselves on waitlists more than in actual classes. Family and friends of graduates crowd the entrance to the Convocation Center following Kennesaw State University’s Spring 2022 Commencement for the Radow College of Humanities and Social Sciences. KSU student Logan Gordon writes the waitlist is often too long for many classes at the university. (AJC FILE)

At the start of each semester, college students begin to plan out their next classes and hope that just maybe, they can get a seat in their next lectures. But at Kennesaw State University, the rapid growth in the student body — enrollment is up by about 25% since Fall 2020 to more than 51,000 students — has made it challenging to get a seat in a class.

It’s understandable for an institution to grow, but that growth is creating anxiety for students on waitlists. I’ve been there. Logan Gordon is a senior at Kennesaw State University, majoring in journalism with a minor in music business. (Courtesy) The only thing a student can currently see when registering is if the class is full, how many spots are left on the waitlist and if they can submit to be added to it. Because of that growth, it’s become more common for a student to find themselves on a waitlist, hoping they’ll get an email soon saying a spot has opened up.

And, on the other side, there’s certainly a level of unease staff feel trying to get students to reach out while also trying to figure out more solutions.

Alone and Confused Starting my second year at KSU in 2024, I was set to take two classes in communication that would push me further in my major. One class was News Reporting and Writing, one of my first classes set fully in the journalism major. I got my seat in my other classes with ease. So, I figured that for my journalism class, which was online, I would have no problem. Unfortunately, every class was already filled up, which left me with the only option to put myself on the waitlist. I don’t remember what place I was in the waitlist line, but I do remember feeling confused, restless and a little nervous. As a sophomore, I had neither experienced the waitlist before nor had I even heard of it. It was a concept never explained to me, and it makes me think it’s never been explained to any students starting their college career.

In my own head, I decided not to say anything to anyone. I silently checked emails instead, hoping to see or hear any changes. I finally got the email to resubmit for the class on Aug. 30, days after classes officially started for the year. Unfortunately, no one reached out to me. Less Silence, More Transparency The waitlist has created a silent battle between faculty and students that is confusing. Because neither side communicates, frustration builds up, and distance is created within the school. To fix this, I believe incoming students should be told about the waitlist before they enroll. Not only could this ease fears if a student gets to that point, but this could also help students take that first step into reaching out to an adviser, which could result into a helpful solution. It can also help the faculty. Students can learn what the teachers and department chairs do on their side to help each and every student on a waitlist.

While I don’t feel as nervous about the possibility of a waitlist now that I’m further into my major, I also know that’s not the case for everyone at KSU. Journalism is a much smaller major compared to nursing or business. They might have more duplicate classes, but as KSU continues to grow substantially with each new semester, both staff and students are scrambling to keep up. So, maybe, a possible piece that really could give students at KSU a solution: slowing down the number of students coming in. KSU is rapidly growing at a rate that’s impressive, yet concerning. The school needs to slow down admissions, not only for the sake of students just trying to get into a class, but also for the sake of the university’s reputation. Logan Gordon is a senior at Kennesaw State University, majoring in journalism with a minor in music business. Since her first year at KSU, she has written for multiple publications and is currently an intern at the Marietta Daily Journal.