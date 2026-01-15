Education Millions of student loan borrowers are delinquent. Lawsuit blames the feds. ‘Do we really have that many deadbeat student loan borrowers?’ asks Wayne Johnson, the Macon resident and former Republican congressional candidate financing the lawsuit. Wayne Johnson, a former Education Department official, is photographed at his lawyer's office in Macon, on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026. Johnson is funding a lawsuit against the department, claiming it has neglected student loan borrowers and incorrectly reported them as delinquent or in default. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

A record number of student loan borrowers, including many Georgians, are on the verge of potential financial ruin, and the U.S. Department of Education is to blame. That’s according to a class-action lawsuit recently filed in Georgia, which alleges the department’s own incompetence and “willful negligence” has led to mass operational failures, with borrowers paying the price. Left unchecked, the department’s alleged misconduct will collectively cost borrowers $2 trillion in damages by April, according to the complaint.

Since a COVID-era pause on student loan payments ended in late 2024, many of the country’s 43 million borrowers — including about 1.7 million in Georgia — have struggled to return to payment. Five million are currently in default, with some estimating that figure will double this year. The ballooning number has gained attention after reports that the department will soon garnish wages for some defaulters. RELATED What’s changing for Georgia’s student loan borrowers But those headlines ignore a question that Wayne Johnson, who led the federal Student Loan Program during President Donald Trump’s first term, said too few are asking. “Do we really have that many deadbeat student loan borrowers?” asked Johnson, the Macon resident and former Republican congressional candidate financing the lawsuit. The answer, he said, is no. And the truth, according to the lawsuit, is that the federal government is pushing ahead with loan collections despite knowing it was unprepared to restart the repayment operation after a long hiatus.

“Twenty million Americans are going to have higher interest rates potentially for the rest of their lives because of the faulty information reported by their government,” says Devlin Cooper, the attorney litigating the case. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Borrowers want to return to payment, said Johnson, but the department’s poor planning has made it impossible. Yet that hasn’t stopped it from reporting borrowers to credit bureaus as delinquent, decimating their credit scores in the process. “Twenty million Americans are going to have higher interest rates potentially for the rest of their lives because of the faulty information reported by their government,” said Devlin Cooper, the attorney litigating the case. RELATED Effort to overhaul ‘woke’ college accreditation system raises questions. Here’s what it means. More than 100,000 plaintiffs have joined the class action lawsuit so far, representing a pool of an estimated 20 million borrowers. Because the lawsuit alleges that each affected borrower is owed $100,000, a victory could ultimately cost the defendants $2 trillion. The lawsuit asks that the department stop reporting inaccurate information to credit bureaus, that the inaccurate information be purged from the credit reports, and that the department furnishes accurate information in the future. A deluge of borrowers falling behind may be explained by their “confusion about repayment,” according to December research from J.P. Morgan Chase.

That confusion is largely rooted in the COVID era payment pause, former President Joe Biden’s push for loan forgiveness, and a string of federal lawsuits. Such fluidity made borrowers unsure when to start making payments again, and what those payments are. Cooper said the government has not communicated that information clearly, even when borrowers have sought it out. All told, various failures by the Biden and Trump administrations, according to Johnson, have created “a perfect storm in the middle of an earthquake.” RELATED Georgia student loan program discontinued after high default rate The department, accused of violating the Fair Credit Reporting Act, did not respond to a request for comment. Students walk on the campus of Georgia Tech in Atlanta on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. Many student loan borrowers across Georgia are in default on their repayments. (Natrice Miller/AJC) Equifax, Experian and TransUnion are also named as defendants. In a statement, Equifax said that it works to make its credit reports as accurate and reliable as possible. “If a consumer reviews their credit report and finds their personal information to be inaccurate or incomplete, we encourage them to file a dispute,” it said.

J.M. Keaton, a teacher at Atlanta Public Schools and plaintiff in the lawsuit, thought her loans were still in deferment. But when she noticed her credit score fall, and called her credit bureau to investigate, she was informed the Department of Education had been reporting her as delinquent for months. RELATED Georgia colleges consider controversial test as option to SAT Keaton spent hours on the phone with her loan servicer that day, only to learn that not only was she apparently late on payments, but her debt had increased by $12,000. When her servicer couldn’t explain why, she called the education department. That proved unhelpful; in all the times she called the department last year, she was never able to connect to a human. “You’re calling and you’re getting prompts, and all of the prompts are just leading you to more prompts,” she said. “They’re trying to send you to the loan servicer, and the loan servicer is sending you to Department of Education.” U.S. Department of Education staff has been cut by roughly 50%, as Secretary of Education Linda McMahon has sought to dismantle the agency. This has led to extremely long hold times and a 95% call abandonment rate, according to the lawsuit. (Jose Luis Magana/AP 2024) Her experience, which she described as “a nightmare,” is not uncommon. According to the lawsuit, call wait times to the department and its contracted loan servicers regularly exceed 10 hours. Abandoned call rates exceed 95%, forcing callers who have been on hold to start all over again. When borrowers like Keaton have tried to become current, “the Department has made it impossible for them to pay or to even contact someone about restarting payment,” according to the filing.

Why impossible? Partly because the department apparently did not make adequate efforts to contact borrowers, the lawsuit says. In fact, according to the lawsuit, it does not have accurate contact information for more than 70% of them. “So how are you telling people what they need to pay?” asked Cooper. RELATED Lacking clarity, student loan borrowers face dangerous consequences With so many borrowers returning to payment all at once, Johnson said the department should’ve prepared for the surge of callers who would have questions. Instead, department staff has been cut by roughly 50%, as U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon has sought to dismantle the agency. Rather than reach out to borrowers to alert them of their repayment obligations, the lawsuit argues the department has chosen to report them to credit bureaus as delinquent or in default. “The Department knows that once a borrower’s credit score is destroyed, the borrower will be forced to somehow connect with the Department, cap in hand, to beg for relief,” reads the complaint, claiming the agency “weaponized” credit reports as a back-end collection tool.