opinion

The insolvency of goodwill: Investing in great public schools

Our collective future hinges on excellent public educators who are passionate about helping young people develop goals, interests and meaningful skills.
Students walk off the school busses on the first day of school at Fifth Avenue Upper Elementary School in Decatur on July 31, 2025. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)
Students walk off the school busses on the first day of school at Fifth Avenue Upper Elementary School in Decatur on July 31, 2025. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)
By Leslie Hazle Bussey
49 minutes ago

Insolvency is a word I’m seeing frequently in the headlines these days. According to Merriam-Webster, it refers to the “inability to pay debts.”

This most often refers to financial debts, but there is another debt to think about vis-a-vis public schools: the collective debt this nation owes to public schools as an institution that made the foundation of our nation possible. It distinguished us from other nations, ensuring as many citizens as possible had access to learning and skills needed in life to forge lives of dignity, while also ensuring our democracy was fueled by a well-informed and thoughtful electorate.

Leslie Hazle Bussey is the CEO and executive director of the Georgia Leadership Institute for School Improvement. (Courtesy photo)
Leslie Hazle Bussey is the CEO and executive director of the Georgia Leadership Institute for School Improvement. (Courtesy photo)
RELATED
Georgia students still outpacing national average on ACT. See results by school.

Race and class exceptions to the former statement notwithstanding, today, as birthrates and therefore student enrollments decline (yielding less funding for public schools that earn revenue based on number of students enrolled), our collective reverence for public schools and the education profession is at an all-time low. Nationally, satisfaction with public schools is dropping, with 73% of Americans reporting in 2025 they are dissatisfied (even if 43% of Americans would give their own local public schools a grade of A or B). In 1969, nearly 75% of Americans would encourage their child to choose teaching as a career while today, only 40% would.

Yet now more than ever, our collective future hinges on excellent public educators who are themselves skilled at learning as much as they are passionate about helping young people develop goals, interests and meaningful skills. Teachers are the workforce that creates all other workforces. To ensure the future well-being of our communities, we must rekindle the gratitude powering our will to pay back the debt owed to educators and the institution of public education.

We can do this in several ways:

Join us in addressing the insolvency of goodwill that affects the future of every community in Georgia by giving any of these ideas a try.

Leslie Hazle Bussey is the CEO and executive director of the Georgia Leadership Institute for School Improvement, which works to design transformational learning experiences for successful schools and thriving communities.

If you have any thoughts about this item, or if you’re interested in writing an op-ed for the AJC’s education page, drop us a note ateducation@ajc.com.

About the Author

Leslie Hazle Bussey

More Stories

The Latest

Kennesaw Students celebrate the life and legacy of Charlie Kirk
OPINION

Why free speech looks like political violence to Gen Z

OPINION

New higher education accreditation organization is bad for business

OPINION

Blackface controversy sadly indicative of the times in which we live

Keep Reading

Let’s go from ‘me’ to ‘we’ and reclaim values that made America great

Trump administration pledges to speed some student loan forgiveness after lawsuit

As Trump builds barricades, Americans must defend ‘politics of opportunity’

Featured

Code orange smog in Atlanta

Metro Atlantans sour on housing affordability, pessimism is growing, poll says

DeKalb schools superintendent pleads not guilty to federal charges

See video police say shows ex-PSC candidate Durand take Georgia Power secrets