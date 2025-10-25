The insolvency of goodwill: Investing in great public schools

Students walk off the school busses on the first day of school at Fifth Avenue Upper Elementary School in Decatur on July 31, 2025. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

This most often refers to financial debts, but there is another debt to think about vis-a-vis public schools: the collective debt this nation owes to public schools as an institution that made the foundation of our nation possible. It distinguished us from other nations, ensuring as many citizens as possible had access to learning and skills needed in life to forge lives of dignity, while also ensuring our democracy was fueled by a well-informed and thoughtful electorate.

Insolvency is a word I’m seeing frequently in the headlines these days. According to Merriam-Webster, it refers to the “inability to pay debts.”

Insolvency is a word I’m seeing frequently in the headlines these days. According to Merriam-Webster, it refers to the “inability to pay debts.”

Leslie Hazle Bussey is the CEO and executive director of the Georgia Leadership Institute for School Improvement. (Courtesy photo)

Yet now more than ever, our collective future hinges on excellent public educators who are themselves skilled at learning as much as they are passionate about helping young people develop goals, interests and meaningful skills. Teachers are the workforce that creates all other workforces. To ensure the future well-being of our communities, we must rekindle the gratitude powering our will to pay back the debt owed to educators and the institution of public education.

We can do this in several ways: