Transformational Partnerships

For Spelman, these funds will be entirely dedicated to student scholarships. Crucially, the support will be prioritized for our juniors and seniors with the greatest financial need to facilitate degree completion.

This targeted approach is key to achieving our goals for improving social mobility. The reality is that for many of our students — roughly 42% of whom are Pell Grant-eligible — the final semesters of college can be the most financially precarious. Unforeseen expenses or shifts in financial aid can often become a devastating barrier to graduation, forcing students to pause their education right as they approach the finish line.

This $16.5 million commitment helps ease that burden. It directly contributes to our scholars’ ability to complete their degrees and launch their careers, allowing them to focus on their academic, professional, and personal growth, not on financial stress. Facing uncertain financial times, particularly with significant changes anticipated in federal funding as early as July 2026, the partnership with the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation is both timely and necessary. This partnership also serves as a prime example of our institutional philosophy: Our partnerships aren’t just transactional; they are transformational. Spelman is focused on building relationships that open doors, reflect our values and amplify impact.

A Shared Commitment to Access and Excellence

This investment directly aligns with one of Spelman’s strategic priorities: enhancing student access and success. For nearly 145 years, Spelman College has been a recognized leader in educating women of African descent and a national champion of social mobility. We believe a world-class education should be accessible to all, and this generous gift reinforces Spelman’s leadership in this area.

Our faculty are outstanding scholars, advancing solutions that help create the thriving communities the Blank Family Foundation is committed to building and sustaining. Our alumnae are leaders in every sector — from business and technology to public policy and the arts. Spelman is the country’s leading producer of Black women who complete Ph.D.s in STEM, and we consistently receive high rankings in liberal arts and innovation.

This partnership is a powerful example of how philanthropic giving can directly address social mobility. We are deeply committed to empowering every scholar who walks through our doors. We are excited about the future this gift will help secure for our students, and we look forward to seeing the incredible impact these scholars will have on Atlanta and the world as they continue to champion our legacy of excellence.

Rosalind “Roz” Brewer is the interim president of Spelman College.