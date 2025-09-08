Atlanta Public Schools is scheduled to hold several virtual hearings this week — the first two Monday evening — to discuss a long-range plan that could result in the repurposing of several school buildings in the coming years.

The district says it is operating for 70,000 seats with an enrollment of about 50,000 students. Many elementary schools don’t have enough students in their boundaries to support core program needs for students, APS says in one report on its website. The report includes recent single-family housing permits in each of its high school clusters and enrollment projections for each school the 2029-30 school year.

APS says its goals for the plan include using schools and resources more efficiently, improving transportation and supporting diverse program opportunities.

APS recently held some public meetings to discuss options, including repurposing some under-enrolled schools. Many of those schools are located in south Atlanta, which has raised concerns among some parents and community members about fairness since several are in lower-income neighborhoods and have higher percentages of Black students. APS says any unused buildings will be used to serve community needs.

Though the district says its buildings are in good condition, many still need modernization and systems upgrades. APS has discussed expanding a few schools to accommodate more students.

A districtwide meeting is planned at its headquarters, 130 Trinity Avenue, at 6 p.m. on Oct. 20. Another meeting is set for 6 p.m. on Nov. 10.

Here’s the schedule of this week’s virtual meetings, along with Zoom links to register: