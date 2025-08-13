The University of Georgia begins its fall semester Wednesday with more than 6,200 first-year students on its campus. By several measures, they’re very smart.

The state’s flagship university released data Tuesday showing its incoming class had an average high school grade-point average of 4.17. The average SAT score was 1356, which was about 300 points higher the national average. The average ACT score was 31, which was 10 points above the statewide average.

Many of these students were at the top of their class. UGA reported 215 of its new students were their high school’s valedictorian or salutatorian.