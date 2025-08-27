It has been a good year for Bad Bunny.
The chart-topping artist released a new blockbuster album and sparked an economic boom in his homeland of Puerto Rico with a concert residency. Emory University is capitalizing on the momentum with a new Bad Bunny course this fall.
The class will focus on Bad Bunny’s musical output, as well as the political and socioeconomic forces that shaped the artist’s development in Puerto Rico, according to Emory’s course catalog.
The class falls under Emory’s “Latinx Studies Initiative,” which grapples with issues relevant to Hispanic communities living in the U.S. in a multidisciplinary way. One of the initiative’s goals is “the creation of an undergraduate Minor in Latinx Studies” at Emory.
According to the course description, Bad Bunny’s recent album, “Debí Tirar Más Fotos” (“I Should Have Taken More Photos”), will serve as the class “guide as we learn about the history of Puerto Rico.”
Since its January release, “Debí Tirar Más Fotos” earned widespread acclaim for its synthesizing of past and present Puerto Rican rhythms, and for its embrace of political themes, including the legacy of colonization on the island. During an interview with The New York Times, Bad Bunny described the project as his “most Puerto Rican” album yet.
Bad Bunny courses are beginning to spring up on campuses across the U.S., including Yale University.
And this is not the first time Emory anchored coursework around a musical icon. Last year, the university offered a sociology class about Taylor Swift.
Emory’s Bad Bunny course will place particular emphasis on “the last 30 years of U.S. colonial rule in Puerto Rico” and resistance movements on the island. Other topics broached will include nationhood, debt, tourism, mutual aid, protest and “racio-colonial capitalism.”
Weekly assignments will include readings, podcasts and song analyses.
The class is taught by Dr. Taína Figueroa, a postdoctoral fellow in Latin American, Latinx and Caribbean Studies.
“Through my scholarship, teaching, and community work, I want to help make space in higher education and beyond for this new generation of Puerto Ricans who will determine the future of the Island and the Puerto Rican people,” Figueroa said in a past Emory profile.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Photo by Keith Taylor
Kennesaw State University lecturer and guitarist teaches the ‘jazz curious’
Kennesaw State University lecturer and guitarist Trey Wright brings his expertise and love of jazz to Marietta’s Strand Theatre in his monthly ‘Journey Through Jazz’ series.
The Weeknd makes the darkness look sexy at Atlanta show with Playboi Carti
Across roughly 40 songs in two hours, The Weeknd gave yearning Atlanta fans a night to remember during his sold-out show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday.
Fall Arts Guide 2025: Atlanta dance offerings range from classical to contemporary
From George Balanchine classics to flamenco rhythms, Atlanta’s fall 2025 dance season brings a wide range of performances to stages across the city.
Featured
Credit: Philip Robibero
Trump has launched takeovers of blue cities. Is Atlanta next?
Black mayors in Democrat-led cities are at the top of the presidents list for federal intervention. But, so far, Atlanta has escaped his wrath.
Lawsuits backed by Chris Carr signal his political priorities
Over his nine years in office, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr has frequently challenged Democratic presidents and defended Republicans.
‘Never had the evidence’: Georgia man acquitted of murder in twisty cold case
It took jurors just two hours to acquit Christopher Wolfenbarger of the lone murder count he still faced by the time the case was handed to them.