Business Delta took a nine-figure hit from the fed shutdown. But holidays look strong. ‘None of that was in our forecast or plan,’ CEO Ed Bastian told investors of the government shutdown. Delta Air Lines departure screens at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport display cancellations affecting passengers on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025 amid the government shutdown. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

After having to cancel and refund thousands of flights and a general drop in bookings, Delta Air Lines saw a $200 million hit from the longest government shutdown in history. “None of that was in our forecast or plan,” the company’s CEO Ed Bastian told investors at a conference on Wednesday.

But despite the year’s volatility, from tariffs to the shutdown, end-of-year travel is looking solid, he said. People delayed their booking decisions but are still traveling during the upcoming busy holiday season. “Christmas and New Year’s look strong. So I think we’re through it,” Bastian said of the November downturn from the shutdown, which saw FAA-mandated capacity cuts across the nation’s busiest airport to alleviate pressure on air traffic controllers. Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Air Lines, welcomes employees and participants during the uniform reveal at the employee fashion show held at the Delta Flight Museum on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)