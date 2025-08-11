Business

Civil construction giant FlatironDragados moves HQ to Atlanta

The company won the construction contract to build Ga. 400’s new toll lanes.
A rendering shows the new toll lanes to be built by FlatironDragados and a joint venture partner along Ga. 400 by 2031. The multibillion-dollar project is the most expensive the state has ever pursued, but is expected to have limited impact on taxpayers. (Courtesy of Parsons)

Credit: Parsons

By
27 minutes ago

FlatironDragados is the second-largest civil construction company in North America, with $6.8 billion in revenue in 2024.

After a recent merger of Colorado-based Flatiron and Spain-based Dragados’ North American arm, the company decided to relocate its combined U.S. headquarters to Perimeter Center this summer.

It hopes to create and move more than 100 jobs to the office space by mid-2026, though it plans to maintain existing presences in Colorado and New York.

But the company is no stranger to Georgia.

FlatironDragados is the North American civil construction arm of ACS Group, a Spanish infrastructure development and engineering conglomerate that is one of the companies with a massive contract to build Ga. 400’s new toll lanes.

With a joint venture partner, it will be responsible for design and construction of the new 16 miles of managed lanes by 2031.

An aerial photo shows the nearly finished site of the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange in Sandy Springs and Dunwoody. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2024)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

But that project isn’t the reason the company chose Atlanta, Mike Swenson, its vice president of marketing and communications, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. In fact the “SR 400 Peach Partners” team working on that project has a separate office, he said.

This move was about a recognition of the metro area’s significant infrastructure expansion opportunities as it continues to grow, about a “strong” business community and “access to a really strong pool of people who we believe will want to come work for FlatironDragados.”

The company’s civil construction projects range from roads and bridges to tunnels and rail systems, from airports to dams and reservoirs.

It received an incentive package featuring state job tax credits and expedited permitting and a permit fee waiver from the city of Brookhaven.

“Georgia’s deep talent pool and location make it the ideal place for FlatironDragados to grow and serve clients,” CEO Javier Sevilla said in a statement.

Other Georgia companies will be “great partners as we’re building in the construction world,” Swenson said.

And hiring has already begun. The company has four people starting over the next two weeks in temporary office space it opened in July, he said.

“We’re excited about Georgia.”

As a business reporter, Emma Hurt leads coverage of the Atlanta airport, Delta Air Lines, UPS, Norfolk Southern and other travel and logistics companies. Prior to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution she worked as an editor and Atlanta reporter for Axios, a politics reporter for WABE News and a business reporter for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

