Civil construction giant FlatironDragados moves HQ to Atlanta
The company won the construction contract to build Ga. 400’s new toll lanes.
Credit: Parsons
A rendering shows the new toll lanes to be built by FlatironDragados and a joint venture partner along Ga. 400 by 2031. The multibillion-dollar project is the most expensive the state has ever pursued, but is expected to have limited impact on taxpayers. (Courtesy of Parsons)
With a joint venture partner, it will be responsible for design and construction of the new 16 miles of managed lanes by 2031.
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
An aerial photo shows the nearly finished site of the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange in Sandy Springs and Dunwoody. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2024)
But that project isn’t the reason the company chose Atlanta, Mike Swenson, its vice president of marketing and communications, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. In fact the “SR 400 Peach Partners” team working on that project has a separate office, he said.
This move was about a recognition of the metro area’s significant infrastructure expansion opportunities as it continues to grow, about a “strong” business community and “access to a really strong pool of people who we believe will want to come work for FlatironDragados.”
As a business reporter, Emma Hurt leads coverage of the Atlanta airport, Delta Air Lines, UPS, Norfolk Southern and other travel and logistics companies. Prior to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution she worked as an editor and Atlanta reporter for Axios, a politics reporter for WABE News and a business reporter for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
