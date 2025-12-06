Getting to know the World Cup teams

The United States will be one of 42 teams that are known participants in this summer's World Cup. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

There are six teams yet to be determined in what will be a 48-team field and 42 that are set.

Forty-two teams are known; the remaining six will be decided in playoff matches in March.

The World Cup tournament draw was held Friday, with the 48 participants put into 12 groups of four.

Below are quick breakdowns of the 42 teams, listed in alphabetical order:

Cool facts about the country: Yerba mate is the national drink; Argentina boasts the highest and lowest points in the Southern Hemisphere; it was the first South American country to legalize same-sex marriage.

Cool facts about the country: It has more than 10,000 beaches; it has 160 spoken languages; it has the world’s oldest continuous human culture.

Cool facts about the country: Birthplace of the waltz; bordered by eight countries; flag dates to the 13th century.

How qualified: Finished first in UEFA qualifying group

Hey FIFA, Atlanta says it’s ready for the World Cup

Cool facts about the country: Has three official languages (French, German, Dutch); invented French fries; 800 different kinds of beers brewed.

Nickname: The National Squad (Seleção) or Little Canary (Canarinha)

Manager: Carlo Ancelotti

Group: C

Key players: Goalkeeper Ederson (Fenerbahce), defender Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), winger Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid)

Typical formation: 4-4-2

Population: 212 million

GDP rank: 10th ($2 trillion)

Cool facts about the country: Home to the world’s largest rainforest; only country in South America that speaks Portuguese; world’s largest coffee producer.

Canada

Region: CONCACAF

Previous appearances: 2

Best finish: Group stage

FIFA rank: 27

Nickname: Les Rouges (The Reds)

Colors: Red and white

Manager: Jesse Marsch

Group: B

Key players: Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota), midfielder Stephen Eustaquio (Porto), striker Jonathan David (Juventus)

Typical formation: 4-4-2

Population: 42 million

GDP rank: 9th ($2 trillion)

Cool facts about the country: World’s longest coastline; inventor of basketball (James Naismith) is Canadian; beaver is national animal.

Cape Verde

Region: CAF

Previous appearances: Debut

Best finish: N/A

FIFA rank: 68

Nickname: Blue sharks (Tubarões Azuis)

Colors: Blue, red and white

Manager: Bubista

Group: H

Key players: Defender Logan Costa (Villarreal), midfielder Jamiro Monteiro (Zwolle), striker Dailon Livramento (Casa Pia)

Typical formation: 4-2-3-1

Population: 524,000

GDP rank: 170th ($2.5 billion)

Cool facts about the country: It’s a volcanic archipelago off West Africa; nesting site for loggerhead turtles; formerly a colony of Portugal.

Colombia

Region: CONMEBOL

Previous appearances: 6

Best finish: Quarterfinals: 2014

FIFA rank: 13

Nickname: The Coffee Growers (Los Cafeteros)

Colors: Yellow, red and blue

Manager: Nestor Lorenzo

Group: K

Key players: Midfielder James Rodriguez (free agent), midfielder Luis Diaz (Bayern Munich), defender Davinson Sanchez (Galatasray)

Typical formation: 4-2-3-1

Population: 53 million

GDP rank: 42nd ($418.5 billion)

Cool facts about the country: World’s second-most biodiverse country; world’s largest producer of emeralds; world’s rainiest country.

Croatia

Region: UEFA

Previous appearances: 6

Best finish: Third: 2022, 1998

FIFA rank: 10

Nickname: Checkered Ones (Kockasti), Blazers (Vatreni)

Colors: Red and white

Manager: Zlatko Dalic

Group: L

Key players: Midfielder Luka Modric (A.C. Milan), defender Josip Stanisic (Bayern Munich), striker Franjo Ivanovic (Benfica)

Typical formation: 4-2-3-1

Population: 4 million

GDP rank: 74th ($92.5 billion)

Cool facts about the country: Birthplace of the necktie; has more islands (1,244) than any European nation; has the world’s smallest town, Hum (population of 20-30 people).

Curaçao

Region: CONCACAF

Previous appearances: Debut

Best finish: N/A

FIFA rank: 82

Nickname: The Blue Family

Colors: Blue and white

Manager: Dick Advocaat

Group: E

Key players: Midfielder Leandro Bacuna (Bandirmaspor), midfielder Tahith Chong (Sheffield United), striker Gervane Kastaneer (Persis Solo)

Typical formation: 4-3-3

Population: 156,000

GDP rank: 46th ($3 billion)

Cool facts about the country: Capital, Willemstad, is a UNESCO World Heritage site; has oldest active synagogue in the Americas (1732); smallest nation in World Cup.

Ecuador

Region: CONMEBOL

Previous appearances: 4

Best finish: Round of 16: 2006

FIFA rank: 23

Nickname: The Tricolor (La Tricolor)

Colors: Yellow, red and blue

Manager: Sebastian Beccacece

Group: E

Key players: Defender Willian Pacho (Paris Saint-Germain), defender Piero Hincapie (Arsenal), midfielder Moises Caicedo (Chelsea)

Typical formation: 4-4-2

Population: 18 million

GDP rank: 68th ($125 billion)

Cool facts about the country: First country to grant constitutional rights to nature; Mount Chimborazo is Earth’s closest point to space; the U.S. dollar is its official currency

Egypt

Region: CAF

Previous appearances: 4

Best finish: Round of 16: 1934

FIFA rank: 34

Nickname: The Pharaohs

Colors: Red, white and black

Manager: Hossam Hassan

Group: G

Key players: Winger Mo Salah (Liverpool), striker Omar Marmoush (Manchester City), midfielder Amr El Solia (Cleopatra)

Typical formation: 3-4-3

Population: 116.5 million

GDP rank: 42nd ($347 billion)

Cool facts about the country: Invented the 365-day calendar; Egyptian alphabet has more than 700 hieroglyphs; Great Pyramid of Giza, the oldest of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, is in Cairo.

England

Region: UEFA

Previous appearances: 16

Best finish: Won: 1966

FIFA rank: 4

Nickname: Three Lions

Colors: White, red and blue

Manager: Thomas Tuchel

Group: L

Key players: Striker Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), midfielder Declan Rice (Arsenal), winger Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Typical formation: 4-3-3

Population: 59 million

GDP rank: 6th, as part of UK ($2.5 trillion)

Cool facts about the country: Stonehenge is older than Egypt’s pyramids; chicken tikka masala is the country’s national dish; stamps originated in the UK.

France

Region: UEFA

Previous appearances: 16

Best finish: Champions: 1998 and 2018

FIFA rank: 3

Nickname: The Blues (Les Bleus)

Colors: Blue, white and red

Manager: Didier Deschamps

Group: I

Key players: Striker Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid), winger Michael Olise (Bayern Munich), fullback Jules Kounde (Barcelona)

Typical formation: 4-2-3-1

Population: 69 million

GDP rank: 7th ($3 trillion)

Cool facts about the country: World’s most visited country; has more time zones (12) than any country in world; invented camouflage in 1915.

Germany

Region: UEFA

Previous appearances: 20

Best finish: Champions: 1954, 1974, 1990, and 2014

FIFA rank: 9

Nickname: The Team (Die Mannschaft)

Colors: Black and white

Manager: Julian Nagelsmann

Group: E

Key players: Midfielder Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), midfielder Florian Wirtz (Liverpool), striker Nick Woltemade (Newcastle)

Typical formation: 4-2-3-1

Population: 84 million

GDP rank: 3rd ($4.5 trillion)

Cool facts about the country: Has more than 20,000 castles, printing press was invented there; has the largest economy in the European Union.

Ghana

Region: CAF

Previous appearances: 4

Best finish: Quarterfinals: 2010

FIFA rank: 72

Nickname: Black Stars

Colors: Red, yellow and green

Manager: Otto Addo

Group: L

Key players: Winger Jordan Ayew (Leicester City), winger Mohammed Kudus (Tottenham Hotspur), midfielder Thomas Partey (Villarreal)

Typical formation: 4-4-1-1

Population: 34 million

GDP rank: 79th ($83 billion)

Cool facts about the country: Home of the world’s largest man-made lake by surface area; has a space program; Kente cloth originated in Ghana.

Haiti

Region: CONCACAF

Previous appearances: 1

Best finish: Group stage

FIFA rank: 84

Nickname: The Grenadiers (Les Grenadiers), The Red and Blue (Le Rouge et Bleu)

Colors: Red and blue

Manager: Sebastien Migne

Group: C

Key players: Defender Hannes Delcroix (Burnley), midfielder Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (Wolverhampton), winger Josue Casimir (Auxerre)

Typical formation: 4-2-3-1

Population: 12 million

GDP rank: 108th ($20 billion)

Cool facts about the country: Only nation founded through a revolt by enslaved people; Vodou is an official religion; official languages are French and Haitian Creole.

Iran

Region: AFC

Previous appearances: 6

Best finish: Group stage

FIFA rank: 20

Nickname: The National Team (Team Melli)

Colors: Red, green and white

Manager: Amir Ghalenoei

Group: G

Key players: Winger Mehdi Ghayedi (Al-Nasr), winger Allahyar Sayyadmanesh (Westerlo), striker Mehdi Taremi (Olympiakos)

Typical formation: 4-1-3-2

Population: 92 million

GDP rank: 44th ($437 billion)

Cool facts about the country: Was known as Persia until 1935; world’s largest producer of saffron; has coastlines on Caspian Sea and Indian Ocean.

Japan

Region: AFC

Previous appearances: 7

Best finish: Round of 16: 2002, 2010, 2018, 2022

FIFA rank: 18

Nickname: Samurai Blue (サムライ・ブルー)

Colors: Blue and white

Manager: Hajime Moriyasu

Group: R

Key players: Midfielder Wataru Endo (Liverpool), midfielder Takumi Minamino (Monaco) defender Ko Itakura (Ajax)

Typical formation: 3-4-3

Population: 124 million

GDP rank: 5th ($4 trillion)

Cool facts about the country: Made up of more than 6,800 islands; experiences thousands of earthquakes every year; eating KFC is a holiday tradition.

Jordan

Region: AFC

Previous appearances: Debut

Best finish: N/A

FIFA rank: 66

Nickname: The Brave (Al Nashama)

Colors: Red and white

Manager: Jamal Sellami

Group: J

Key players: Forward Musa Al-Taamari (Rennes), forward Yazan Al-Naimat (Al-Arabi), midfielder Noor Al-Rawabdeh (Selangor)

Typical formation: 3-4-3

Population: 11.5 million

GDP rank: 91st ($53 billion)

Cool facts about the country: Has lowest point on Earth (Dead Sea); more than 100,000 archaeological sites; home to ancient city of Petra, one of the new Seven Wonders of the World.

Mexico

Region: CONCACAF

Previous appearances: 17

Best finish: Quarterfinals: 1970, 1986

FIFA rank: 15

Nickname: The Three Colors (El Tricolor)

Colors: White, red and green

Manager: Javier Aguirre

Group: A

Key players: Defender Jesus Gallardo (Toluca), defender Edson Alvarez (Fenerbahce), striker Raul Jimenez (Fulham)

Typical formation: 4-3-3

Population: 131 million

GDP rank: 13th ($2 trillion)

Cool facts about the country: Has world’s largest pyramid; has almost 70 recognized languages; birthplace of chocolate.

Morocco

Region: CAF

Previous appearances: 6

Best finish: Fourth place: 2022

FIFA rank: 11

Nickname: Atlas Lions (أُسُودُ الأَطلَس)

Colors: Red and green

Manager: Walid Regragui

Group: C

Key players: Defender Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain), goalkeeper Yassine Bounou (Al Hilal), midfielder Sofyan Amrabat (Real Betis)

Typical formation: 4-3-3

Population: 38 million

GDP rank: 58th ($154 billion)

Cool facts about the country: World’s first university; Sahara desert runs through it; country’s official Arabic name is al-Mamlakah al-Maghribiyyah, or Kingdom of the West.

Netherlands

Region: UEFA

Previous appearances: 11

Best finish: Runners-up: 1974, 1978 and 2010

FIFA rank: 7

Nickname: The Orange (Oranje, from the House of Orange-Nassau)

Colors: Orange and white

Manager: Ronald Koeman

Group: F

Key players: Defender Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), midfielder Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), forward Memphis Depay (Corinthians)

Typical formation: 4-3-3

Population: 17.7 million

GDP rank: 18th ($1.5 trillion)

Cool facts about the country: More bicycles (23 million) than people; is the world’s second-largest exporter of agriculture after the United States; Dutch East India Company was world’s first multinational corporation.

New Zealand

Region: OFC

Previous appearances: 2

Best finish: Group stage

FIFA rank: 86

Nickname: All Whites

Colors: White and black

Manager: Darren Bazeley

Group: G

Key players: Defender Michael Boxall (Minnesota United), defender Bill Tuiloma (Charlotte), striker Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest)

Typical formation: 4-2-3-1

Population: 5.4 million

GDP rank: 51st ($260 billion)

Cool facts about the country: First to grant women the right to vote in 1893; has more sheep than people; is home to Taumatawhakatangihangakoauauotamateaturipukakapikimaungahoronukupokaiwhenuakitanatahu, the world’s longest place name.

Norway

Region: UEFA

Previous appearances: 3

Best finish: Round of 16: 1938,1988

FIFA rank: 29

Nickname: Red, white and blue (Røde, Hvite, Blå), Landslaget (national team)

Colors: Red, white and blue

Manager: Ståle Solbakken

Group: I

Key players: Striker Erling Haaland (Manchester City), striker Alexander Sorloth (Atletico Madrid), midfielder Martin Odegaard (Arsenal),

Typical formation: 4-3-3

Population: 5.5 million

GDP rank: 31st ($506 billion)

Cool facts about the country: Invented the cheese slicer; during the summer, the sun doesn’t set for 78 days in parts of country; is home to the global “doomsday vault” for seeds.

Panama

Region: CONCACAF

How qualified: Won group stage of CONCACAF

Previous appearances: One

Best finish: Group stage

FIFA rank: 30

Nickname: The Canal Men (Los Canaleros)

Colors: Red and white

Manager: Thomas Christiansen

Group: L

Key players: Midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla (UNAM), midfielder Anibal Godoy (San Diego), midfielder Cesar Yanis (Cobresal)

Typical formation: 5-4-1

Population: 4.5 million

GDP rank: 45th ($83 billion)

Cool facts about the country: Can watch sun rise over the Atlantic and set over the Pacific from same place; home of the Panama Canal; actually not the home of the Panama hat.

Paraguay

Region: CONMEBOL

Previous appearances: 8

Best finish: Quarterfinals: 2010

FIFA rank: 39

Nickname: La Albirroja (white and red)

Colors: White, red and blue

Manager: Gustavo Alfaro

Group: D

Key players: Defender Gustavo Gomez (Palmeiras), midfielder Miguel Almiron (Atlanta United), forward Angel Romero (Corinthians)

Typical formation: 4-2-3-1

Population: 7 million

GDP rank: 98th ($44 billion)

Cool facts about the country: Only country whose flag has different sides; has world’s second-largest dam (Itaipu); landlocked but home to one of world’s largest aquifers.

Portugal

Region: UEFA

Previous appearances: 8

Best finish: Third: 1966

FIFA rank: 6

Nickname: Team of the Quincunxes (Seleção das Quinas)

Colors: Red and green

Manager: Roberto Martinez

Group: K

Key players: Goalkeeper Diogo Costa (Porto), midfielder Joao Neves (Paris Saint-Germain), winger Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr)

Typical formation: 4-3-3

Population: 11 million

GDP rank: 45th ($337 billion)

Cool facts about the country: World’s largest cork producer; first country to decriminalize all drugs; has had same borders since 1139.

Qatar

Region: AFC

Previous appearances: 1

Best finish: Group stage

FIFA rank: 51

Nickname: The Maroons (العنابي)

Colors: Maroon and white

Manager: Julen Lopetegui

Group: B

Key players: Striker Akram Afif (Al Sadd), striker Almoez Ali (Al-Duhail), midfielder Abdulaziz Hatem (Al Rayyan)

Typical formation: 4-2-3-1

Population: 250,000

GDP rank: 5th ($240 billion)

Cool facts about the country: First Arab nation to host a World Cup; 89% of its population are foreigners; “Machboos,” a spiced rice, is its most popular dish.

Scotland

Region: UEFA

Previous appearances: 8

Best finish: Group stage

FIFA rank: 36

Nickname: The Tartan Army

Colors: Blue and white

Manager: Steve Clarke

Group: C

Key players: Goalkeeper Craig Gordon (Hearts), defender Andy Robertson (Liverpool), midfielder Scott McTominay (Napoli)

Typical formation: 4-1-4-1

Population: 5.5 million

GDP rank: 14th ($293 billion)

Cool facts about the country: Along with England, has oldest national football team (1870); unicorn is national animal; national dish is haggis.

Senegal

Region: CAF

Previous appearances: 3

Best finish: Quarterfinals: 2002

FIFA rank: 19

Nickname: The Lions of Teranga (Les Lions de la Téranga)

Colors: Red, yellow and green

Manager: Pape Thiaw

Group: I

Key players: Winger Sadio Mane (Al-Nassr), striker Nicholas Jackson (Bayern Munich), defender Kalidou Koulibaly (Al-Hilal)

Typical formation: 3-4-3

Population: 20 million

GDP rank: 110th ($35 billion)

Cool facts about the country: Has a pink lake (Lake Retba); has continent’s tallest statue (African Renaissance Monument); national sport is Laamb, a kind of wrestling.

South Korea

Region: AFC

Previous appearances: 11

Best finish: Fourth place: 2002

FIFA rank: 22

Nickname: Taegeuk Warriors (태극전사)

Colors: Red

Manager: Myung-bo Hong

Group: A

Key players: Defender Kim Min-jae (Bayern Munich), goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu (Tokyo), Son Heung-min (LAFC)

Typical formation: 4-3-3

Population: 52 million

GDP rank: 13th ($1.5 trillion)

Cool facts about the country: Four is considered unlucky; home of K-pop music; celebrates a baby as one year old at birth.

Spain

Region: UEFA

Previous appearances: 16

Best finish: Champion: 2010

FIFA rank: 1

Nickname: The Red One (La Roja)

Colors: Red, blue and yellow

Manager: Luis de la Fuente

Group: H

Key players: Winger Dani Olmo (Barcelona), midfielder Fabian Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain), defender Marco Llorente (Atletico Madrid)

Typical formation: 4-3-3

Population: 49 million

GDP rank: 12th ($1.5 trillion)

Cool facts about the country: Home to world’s oldest restaurant (founded in 1725); national anthem has no lyrics; produces almost half the world’s olive oil.

Switzerland

Region: UEFA

Previous appearances: 12

Best finish: Quarterfinals: 1934, ’38, ’54

FIFA rank: 17

Nickname: National team (Nati), Red Crosses (Rossocrociati), A-team

Colors: Red and white

Manager: Murat Yakin

Group: B

Key players: Defender Ricardo Rodriguez (Real Betis), midfielder Granit Xhaka (Sunderland), striker Breel Embolo (Rennes)

Typical formation: 4-3-3

Population: 9 million

GDP rank: 3rd ($947 billion)

Cool facts about the country: Four official languages (German, French, Italian, Romansch); has no official capital; Red Cross was founded here.

Tunisia

Region: CAF

Previous appearances: 6

Best finish: Group stage

FIFA rank: 40

Nickname: Eagles of Carthage (نسور قرطاج)

Colors: Red and white

Manager: Sami Trabelsi

Group: F

Key players: Midfielder Ferjani Sassi (Al Gharafa), midfielder Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane (Al Ahly), striker Elias Saad (Augsburg)

Typical formation: 5-3-2

Population: 12 million

GDP rank: 92nd ($53 billion)

Cool facts about the country: Popular Hollywood filming location; world’s leading producer of olive oil; home of Carthage, a rival of ancient Rome.

United States

Region: CONCACAF

Previous appearances: 11

Best finish: Quarterfinals: 2002

FIFA rank: 14

Nickname: Stars and stripes

Colors: Red, white and blue

Manager: Mauricio Pochettino

Group: D

Key players: Winger Christian Pulisic (A.C. Milan), midfielder Weston McKennie (Juventus), Folarin Balogun (Monaco)

Typical formation: 5-4-1

Population: 340 million

GDP rank: 1st ($29 trillion)

Cool facts about the country: Has no official language; world’s first national park (Yellowstone); flag has changed 26 times.

Uruguay

Region: CONMEBOL

Previous appearances: 14

Best finish: Champions: 1930, 1950

FIFA rank: 16

Nickname: La Celeste (The Heavenly)

Colors: Blue and black

Manager: Marcelo Bielsa

Group: H

Key players: Defender Jose Maria Gimenez (Atletico Madrid), Facundo Torres (Palmeiras), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid)

Typical formation: 4-2-3-1

Population: 3.5 million

GDP rank: 80th ($81 billion)

Cool facts about the country: First country to host World Cup; first to legalize marijuana; has the longest national anthem.

Uzbekistan

Region: AFC

Previous appearances: Debut

Best finish: N/A

FIFA rank: 50

Nickname: White Wolves

Colors: White and blue

Manager: Fabio Cannavaro

Group: K

Key players: Centerback Abdukodir Khusanov (Manchester City), striker Eldor Shomurodov (Basaksehir), midfielder Aziz Ganiev (Al Bataeh)

Typical formation: 5-4-1

Population: 36.5 million

GDP rank: 64th ($115 billion)

Cool facts about the country: One of two countries that are landlocked and its border countries are also landlocked; Ancient Silk Road passed through; gold and cotton are important exports.

(Populations and GDP totals have been rounded up, down, or to .5 in some instances)