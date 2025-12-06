Getting to know the World Cup teams

The World Cup tournament draw was held Friday, with the 48 participants put into 12 groups of four.
Forty-two teams are known; the remaining six will be decided in playoff matches in March.
Below are quick breakdowns of the 42 teams, listed in alphabetical order:
Region: CONMEBOL
Previous appearances: 18
Best finish: Champions: 1978, 1986, 2022
FIFA rank: 2
Nickname: La Albiceleste
Colors: Sky blue and white
Manager: Lionel Scaloni
Group: J
Key players: Midfielder Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), striker Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan), midfielder Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool)
Typical formation: 3-4-3
Population: 46 million
GDP rank: 28th ($633 billion)
Cool facts about the country: Yerba mate is the national drink; Argentina boasts the highest and lowest points in the Southern Hemisphere; it was the first South American country to legalize same-sex marriage.
Region: AFC
Previous appearances: 6
Best finish: Round of 16: 2006, 2022
FIFA rank: 26
Nickname: Socceroos
Colors: Green and yellow
Manager: Tony Popovic
Group: D
Key players: Winger Sam Silvera (Middlesbrough), winger Nestory Irankunda (Watford), midfielder Patrick Yazbek (Nashville)
Typical formation: 5-4-1
Population: 27 million
GDP rank: 12th ($2 trillion)
Cool facts about the country: It has more than 10,000 beaches; it has 160 spoken languages; it has the world’s oldest continuous human culture.
Region: UEFA
Previous appearances: 7
Best finish: Third, 1954
FIFA rank: 24
Nickname: The Team (Das Team), The Boys (Burschen)
Colors: Red and white
Manager: Ralf Rangnick
Group: J
Key players: Defender David Alaba (Real Madrid), midfielder Xaver Schlager (RB Leipzeg), forward Marko Arnautovic (Red Star Belgrade)
Typical formation: 4-2-3-1
Population: 9 million
GDP rank: 13th ($534 billion)
Cool facts about the country: Birthplace of the waltz; bordered by eight countries; flag dates to the 13th century.
Region: UEFA
How qualified: Finished first in UEFA qualifying group
Previous appearances: 14
Best finish: 3rd: 2018
FIFA rank: 8
Nickname: The Red Devils (De Rode Duivels, Les Diables Rouges)
Colors: Red, black and gold
Manager: Rudi Garcia
Group: G
Key players: Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), midfielder Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa), winger Jeremy Doku (Manchester City)
Typical formation: 4-3-3
Population: 12 million
GDP rank: 23rd ($689 billion)
Cool facts about the country: Has three official languages (French, German, Dutch); invented French fries; 800 different kinds of beers brewed.
Region: CONMEBOL
Previous appearances: 22
Best finish: Champions: 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002
FIFA rank: 5
Nickname: The National Squad (Seleção) or Little Canary (Canarinha)
Colors: Yellow and blue
Manager: Carlo Ancelotti
Group: C
Key players: Goalkeeper Ederson (Fenerbahce), defender Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), winger Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid)
Typical formation: 4-4-2
Population: 212 million
GDP rank: 10th ($2 trillion)
Cool facts about the country: Home to the world’s largest rainforest; only country in South America that speaks Portuguese; world’s largest coffee producer.
Region: CONCACAF
Previous appearances: 2
Best finish: Group stage
FIFA rank: 27
Nickname: Les Rouges (The Reds)
Colors: Red and white
Manager: Jesse Marsch
Group: B
Key players: Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota), midfielder Stephen Eustaquio (Porto), striker Jonathan David (Juventus)
Typical formation: 4-4-2
Population: 42 million
GDP rank: 9th ($2 trillion)
Cool facts about the country: World’s longest coastline; inventor of basketball (James Naismith) is Canadian; beaver is national animal.
Region: CAF
Previous appearances: Debut
Best finish: N/A
FIFA rank: 68
Nickname: Blue sharks (Tubarões Azuis)
Colors: Blue, red and white
Manager: Bubista
Group: H
Key players: Defender Logan Costa (Villarreal), midfielder Jamiro Monteiro (Zwolle), striker Dailon Livramento (Casa Pia)
Typical formation: 4-2-3-1
Population: 524,000
GDP rank: 170th ($2.5 billion)
Cool facts about the country: It’s a volcanic archipelago off West Africa; nesting site for loggerhead turtles; formerly a colony of Portugal.
Region: CONMEBOL
Previous appearances: 6
Best finish: Quarterfinals: 2014
FIFA rank: 13
Nickname: The Coffee Growers (Los Cafeteros)
Colors: Yellow, red and blue
Manager: Nestor Lorenzo
Group: K
Key players: Midfielder James Rodriguez (free agent), midfielder Luis Diaz (Bayern Munich), defender Davinson Sanchez (Galatasray)
Typical formation: 4-2-3-1
Population: 53 million
GDP rank: 42nd ($418.5 billion)
Cool facts about the country: World’s second-most biodiverse country; world’s largest producer of emeralds; world’s rainiest country.
Region: UEFA
Previous appearances: 6
Best finish: Third: 2022, 1998
FIFA rank: 10
Nickname: Checkered Ones (Kockasti), Blazers (Vatreni)
Colors: Red and white
Manager: Zlatko Dalic
Group: L
Key players: Midfielder Luka Modric (A.C. Milan), defender Josip Stanisic (Bayern Munich), striker Franjo Ivanovic (Benfica)
Typical formation: 4-2-3-1
Population: 4 million
GDP rank: 74th ($92.5 billion)
Cool facts about the country: Birthplace of the necktie; has more islands (1,244) than any European nation; has the world’s smallest town, Hum (population of 20-30 people).
Region: CONCACAF
Previous appearances: Debut
Best finish: N/A
FIFA rank: 82
Nickname: The Blue Family
Colors: Blue and white
Manager: Dick Advocaat
Group: E
Key players: Midfielder Leandro Bacuna (Bandirmaspor), midfielder Tahith Chong (Sheffield United), striker Gervane Kastaneer (Persis Solo)
Typical formation: 4-3-3
Population: 156,000
GDP rank: 46th ($3 billion)
Cool facts about the country: Capital, Willemstad, is a UNESCO World Heritage site; has oldest active synagogue in the Americas (1732); smallest nation in World Cup.
Region: CONMEBOL
Previous appearances: 4
Best finish: Round of 16: 2006
FIFA rank: 23
Nickname: The Tricolor (La Tricolor)
Colors: Yellow, red and blue
Manager: Sebastian Beccacece
Group: E
Key players: Defender Willian Pacho (Paris Saint-Germain), defender Piero Hincapie (Arsenal), midfielder Moises Caicedo (Chelsea)
Typical formation: 4-4-2
Population: 18 million
GDP rank: 68th ($125 billion)
Cool facts about the country: First country to grant constitutional rights to nature; Mount Chimborazo is Earth’s closest point to space; the U.S. dollar is its official currency
Region: CAF
Previous appearances: 4
Best finish: Round of 16: 1934
FIFA rank: 34
Nickname: The Pharaohs
Colors: Red, white and black
Manager: Hossam Hassan
Group: G
Key players: Winger Mo Salah (Liverpool), striker Omar Marmoush (Manchester City), midfielder Amr El Solia (Cleopatra)
Typical formation: 3-4-3
Population: 116.5 million
GDP rank: 42nd ($347 billion)
Cool facts about the country: Invented the 365-day calendar; Egyptian alphabet has more than 700 hieroglyphs; Great Pyramid of Giza, the oldest of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, is in Cairo.
Region: UEFA
Previous appearances: 16
Best finish: Won: 1966
FIFA rank: 4
Nickname: Three Lions
Colors: White, red and blue
Manager: Thomas Tuchel
Group: L
Key players: Striker Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), midfielder Declan Rice (Arsenal), winger Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)
Typical formation: 4-3-3
Population: 59 million
GDP rank: 6th, as part of UK ($2.5 trillion)
Cool facts about the country: Stonehenge is older than Egypt’s pyramids; chicken tikka masala is the country’s national dish; stamps originated in the UK.
Region: UEFA
Previous appearances: 16
Best finish: Champions: 1998 and 2018
FIFA rank: 3
Nickname: The Blues (Les Bleus)
Colors: Blue, white and red
Manager: Didier Deschamps
Group: I
Key players: Striker Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid), winger Michael Olise (Bayern Munich), fullback Jules Kounde (Barcelona)
Typical formation: 4-2-3-1
Population: 69 million
GDP rank: 7th ($3 trillion)
Cool facts about the country: World’s most visited country; has more time zones (12) than any country in world; invented camouflage in 1915.
Region: UEFA
Previous appearances: 20
Best finish: Champions: 1954, 1974, 1990, and 2014
FIFA rank: 9
Nickname: The Team (Die Mannschaft)
Colors: Black and white
Manager: Julian Nagelsmann
Group: E
Key players: Midfielder Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), midfielder Florian Wirtz (Liverpool), striker Nick Woltemade (Newcastle)
Typical formation: 4-2-3-1
Population: 84 million
GDP rank: 3rd ($4.5 trillion)
Cool facts about the country: Has more than 20,000 castles, printing press was invented there; has the largest economy in the European Union.
Region: CAF
Previous appearances: 4
Best finish: Quarterfinals: 2010
FIFA rank: 72
Nickname: Black Stars
Colors: Red, yellow and green
Manager: Otto Addo
Group: L
Key players: Winger Jordan Ayew (Leicester City), winger Mohammed Kudus (Tottenham Hotspur), midfielder Thomas Partey (Villarreal)
Typical formation: 4-4-1-1
Population: 34 million
GDP rank: 79th ($83 billion)
Cool facts about the country: Home of the world’s largest man-made lake by surface area; has a space program; Kente cloth originated in Ghana.
Region: CONCACAF
Previous appearances: 1
Best finish: Group stage
FIFA rank: 84
Nickname: The Grenadiers (Les Grenadiers), The Red and Blue (Le Rouge et Bleu)
Colors: Red and blue
Manager: Sebastien Migne
Group: C
Key players: Defender Hannes Delcroix (Burnley), midfielder Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (Wolverhampton), winger Josue Casimir (Auxerre)
Typical formation: 4-2-3-1
Population: 12 million
GDP rank: 108th ($20 billion)
Cool facts about the country: Only nation founded through a revolt by enslaved people; Vodou is an official religion; official languages are French and Haitian Creole.
Region: AFC
Previous appearances: 6
Best finish: Group stage
FIFA rank: 20
Nickname: The National Team (Team Melli)
Colors: Red, green and white
Manager: Amir Ghalenoei
Group: G
Key players: Winger Mehdi Ghayedi (Al-Nasr), winger Allahyar Sayyadmanesh (Westerlo), striker Mehdi Taremi (Olympiakos)
Typical formation: 4-1-3-2
Population: 92 million
GDP rank: 44th ($437 billion)
Cool facts about the country: Was known as Persia until 1935; world’s largest producer of saffron; has coastlines on Caspian Sea and Indian Ocean.
Region: AFC
Previous appearances: 7
Best finish: Round of 16: 2002, 2010, 2018, 2022
FIFA rank: 18
Nickname: Samurai Blue (サムライ・ブルー)
Colors: Blue and white
Manager: Hajime Moriyasu
Group: R
Key players: Midfielder Wataru Endo (Liverpool), midfielder Takumi Minamino (Monaco) defender Ko Itakura (Ajax)
Typical formation: 3-4-3
Population: 124 million
GDP rank: 5th ($4 trillion)
Cool facts about the country: Made up of more than 6,800 islands; experiences thousands of earthquakes every year; eating KFC is a holiday tradition.
Region: AFC
Previous appearances: Debut
Best finish: N/A
FIFA rank: 66
Nickname: The Brave (Al Nashama)
Colors: Red and white
Manager: Jamal Sellami
Group: J
Key players: Forward Musa Al-Taamari (Rennes), forward Yazan Al-Naimat (Al-Arabi), midfielder Noor Al-Rawabdeh (Selangor)
Typical formation: 3-4-3
Population: 11.5 million
GDP rank: 91st ($53 billion)
Cool facts about the country: Has lowest point on Earth (Dead Sea); more than 100,000 archaeological sites; home to ancient city of Petra, one of the new Seven Wonders of the World.
Region: CONCACAF
Previous appearances: 17
Best finish: Quarterfinals: 1970, 1986
FIFA rank: 15
Nickname: The Three Colors (El Tricolor)
Colors: White, red and green
Manager: Javier Aguirre
Group: A
Key players: Defender Jesus Gallardo (Toluca), defender Edson Alvarez (Fenerbahce), striker Raul Jimenez (Fulham)
Typical formation: 4-3-3
Population: 131 million
GDP rank: 13th ($2 trillion)
Cool facts about the country: Has world’s largest pyramid; has almost 70 recognized languages; birthplace of chocolate.
Region: CAF
Previous appearances: 6
Best finish: Fourth place: 2022
FIFA rank: 11
Nickname: Atlas Lions (أُسُودُ الأَطلَس)
Colors: Red and green
Manager: Walid Regragui
Group: C
Key players: Defender Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain), goalkeeper Yassine Bounou (Al Hilal), midfielder Sofyan Amrabat (Real Betis)
Typical formation: 4-3-3
Population: 38 million
GDP rank: 58th ($154 billion)
Cool facts about the country: World’s first university; Sahara desert runs through it; country’s official Arabic name is al-Mamlakah al-Maghribiyyah, or Kingdom of the West.
Region: UEFA
Previous appearances: 11
Best finish: Runners-up: 1974, 1978 and 2010
FIFA rank: 7
Nickname: The Orange (Oranje, from the House of Orange-Nassau)
Colors: Orange and white
Manager: Ronald Koeman
Group: F
Key players: Defender Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), midfielder Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), forward Memphis Depay (Corinthians)
Typical formation: 4-3-3
Population: 17.7 million
GDP rank: 18th ($1.5 trillion)
Cool facts about the country: More bicycles (23 million) than people; is the world’s second-largest exporter of agriculture after the United States; Dutch East India Company was world’s first multinational corporation.
Region: OFC
Previous appearances: 2
Best finish: Group stage
FIFA rank: 86
Nickname: All Whites
Colors: White and black
Manager: Darren Bazeley
Group: G
Key players: Defender Michael Boxall (Minnesota United), defender Bill Tuiloma (Charlotte), striker Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest)
Typical formation: 4-2-3-1
Population: 5.4 million
GDP rank: 51st ($260 billion)
Cool facts about the country: First to grant women the right to vote in 1893; has more sheep than people; is home to Taumatawhakatangihangakoauauotamateaturipukakapikimaungahoronukupokaiwhenuakitanatahu, the world’s longest place name.
Region: UEFA
Previous appearances: 3
Best finish: Round of 16: 1938,1988
FIFA rank: 29
Nickname: Red, white and blue (Røde, Hvite, Blå), Landslaget (national team)
Colors: Red, white and blue
Manager: Ståle Solbakken
Group: I
Key players: Striker Erling Haaland (Manchester City), striker Alexander Sorloth (Atletico Madrid), midfielder Martin Odegaard (Arsenal),
Typical formation: 4-3-3
Population: 5.5 million
GDP rank: 31st ($506 billion)
Cool facts about the country: Invented the cheese slicer; during the summer, the sun doesn’t set for 78 days in parts of country; is home to the global “doomsday vault” for seeds.
Region: CONCACAF
How qualified: Won group stage of CONCACAF
Previous appearances: One
Best finish: Group stage
FIFA rank: 30
Nickname: The Canal Men (Los Canaleros)
Colors: Red and white
Manager: Thomas Christiansen
Group: L
Key players: Midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla (UNAM), midfielder Anibal Godoy (San Diego), midfielder Cesar Yanis (Cobresal)
Typical formation: 5-4-1
Population: 4.5 million
GDP rank: 45th ($83 billion)
Cool facts about the country: Can watch sun rise over the Atlantic and set over the Pacific from same place; home of the Panama Canal; actually not the home of the Panama hat.
Region: CONMEBOL
Previous appearances: 8
Best finish: Quarterfinals: 2010
FIFA rank: 39
Nickname: La Albirroja (white and red)
Colors: White, red and blue
Manager: Gustavo Alfaro
Group: D
Key players: Defender Gustavo Gomez (Palmeiras), midfielder Miguel Almiron (Atlanta United), forward Angel Romero (Corinthians)
Typical formation: 4-2-3-1
Population: 7 million
GDP rank: 98th ($44 billion)
Cool facts about the country: Only country whose flag has different sides; has world’s second-largest dam (Itaipu); landlocked but home to one of world’s largest aquifers.
Region: UEFA
Previous appearances: 8
Best finish: Third: 1966
FIFA rank: 6
Nickname: Team of the Quincunxes (Seleção das Quinas)
Colors: Red and green
Manager: Roberto Martinez
Group: K
Key players: Goalkeeper Diogo Costa (Porto), midfielder Joao Neves (Paris Saint-Germain), winger Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr)
Typical formation: 4-3-3
Population: 11 million
GDP rank: 45th ($337 billion)
Cool facts about the country: World’s largest cork producer; first country to decriminalize all drugs; has had same borders since 1139.
Region: AFC
Previous appearances: 1
Best finish: Group stage
FIFA rank: 51
Nickname: The Maroons (العنابي)
Colors: Maroon and white
Manager: Julen Lopetegui
Group: B
Key players: Striker Akram Afif (Al Sadd), striker Almoez Ali (Al-Duhail), midfielder Abdulaziz Hatem (Al Rayyan)
Typical formation: 4-2-3-1
Population: 250,000
GDP rank: 5th ($240 billion)
Cool facts about the country: First Arab nation to host a World Cup; 89% of its population are foreigners; “Machboos,” a spiced rice, is its most popular dish.
Region: UEFA
Previous appearances: 8
Best finish: Group stage
FIFA rank: 36
Nickname: The Tartan Army
Colors: Blue and white
Manager: Steve Clarke
Group: C
Key players: Goalkeeper Craig Gordon (Hearts), defender Andy Robertson (Liverpool), midfielder Scott McTominay (Napoli)
Typical formation: 4-1-4-1
Population: 5.5 million
GDP rank: 14th ($293 billion)
Cool facts about the country: Along with England, has oldest national football team (1870); unicorn is national animal; national dish is haggis.
Region: CAF
Previous appearances: 3
Best finish: Quarterfinals: 2002
FIFA rank: 19
Nickname: The Lions of Teranga (Les Lions de la Téranga)
Colors: Red, yellow and green
Manager: Pape Thiaw
Group: I
Key players: Winger Sadio Mane (Al-Nassr), striker Nicholas Jackson (Bayern Munich), defender Kalidou Koulibaly (Al-Hilal)
Typical formation: 3-4-3
Population: 20 million
GDP rank: 110th ($35 billion)
Cool facts about the country: Has a pink lake (Lake Retba); has continent’s tallest statue (African Renaissance Monument); national sport is Laamb, a kind of wrestling.
Region: AFC
Previous appearances: 11
Best finish: Fourth place: 2002
FIFA rank: 22
Nickname: Taegeuk Warriors (태극전사)
Colors: Red
Manager: Myung-bo Hong
Group: A
Key players: Defender Kim Min-jae (Bayern Munich), goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu (Tokyo), Son Heung-min (LAFC)
Typical formation: 4-3-3
Population: 52 million
GDP rank: 13th ($1.5 trillion)
Cool facts about the country: Four is considered unlucky; home of K-pop music; celebrates a baby as one year old at birth.
Region: UEFA
Previous appearances: 16
Best finish: Champion: 2010
FIFA rank: 1
Nickname: The Red One (La Roja)
Colors: Red, blue and yellow
Manager: Luis de la Fuente
Group: H
Key players: Winger Dani Olmo (Barcelona), midfielder Fabian Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain), defender Marco Llorente (Atletico Madrid)
Typical formation: 4-3-3
Population: 49 million
GDP rank: 12th ($1.5 trillion)
Cool facts about the country: Home to world’s oldest restaurant (founded in 1725); national anthem has no lyrics; produces almost half the world’s olive oil.
Region: UEFA
Previous appearances: 12
Best finish: Quarterfinals: 1934, ’38, ’54
FIFA rank: 17
Nickname: National team (Nati), Red Crosses (Rossocrociati), A-team
Colors: Red and white
Manager: Murat Yakin
Group: B
Key players: Defender Ricardo Rodriguez (Real Betis), midfielder Granit Xhaka (Sunderland), striker Breel Embolo (Rennes)
Typical formation: 4-3-3
Population: 9 million
GDP rank: 3rd ($947 billion)
Cool facts about the country: Four official languages (German, French, Italian, Romansch); has no official capital; Red Cross was founded here.
Region: CAF
Previous appearances: 6
Best finish: Group stage
FIFA rank: 40
Nickname: Eagles of Carthage (نسور قرطاج)
Colors: Red and white
Manager: Sami Trabelsi
Group: F
Key players: Midfielder Ferjani Sassi (Al Gharafa), midfielder Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane (Al Ahly), striker Elias Saad (Augsburg)
Typical formation: 5-3-2
Population: 12 million
GDP rank: 92nd ($53 billion)
Cool facts about the country: Popular Hollywood filming location; world’s leading producer of olive oil; home of Carthage, a rival of ancient Rome.
Region: CONCACAF
Previous appearances: 11
Best finish: Quarterfinals: 2002
FIFA rank: 14
Nickname: Stars and stripes
Colors: Red, white and blue
Manager: Mauricio Pochettino
Group: D
Key players: Winger Christian Pulisic (A.C. Milan), midfielder Weston McKennie (Juventus), Folarin Balogun (Monaco)
Typical formation: 5-4-1
Population: 340 million
GDP rank: 1st ($29 trillion)
Cool facts about the country: Has no official language; world’s first national park (Yellowstone); flag has changed 26 times.
Region: CONMEBOL
Previous appearances: 14
Best finish: Champions: 1930, 1950
FIFA rank: 16
Nickname: La Celeste (The Heavenly)
Colors: Blue and black
Manager: Marcelo Bielsa
Group: H
Key players: Defender Jose Maria Gimenez (Atletico Madrid), Facundo Torres (Palmeiras), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid)
Typical formation: 4-2-3-1
Population: 3.5 million
GDP rank: 80th ($81 billion)
Cool facts about the country: First country to host World Cup; first to legalize marijuana; has the longest national anthem.
Region: AFC
Previous appearances: Debut
Best finish: N/A
FIFA rank: 50
Nickname: White Wolves
Colors: White and blue
Manager: Fabio Cannavaro
Group: K
Key players: Centerback Abdukodir Khusanov (Manchester City), striker Eldor Shomurodov (Basaksehir), midfielder Aziz Ganiev (Al Bataeh)
Typical formation: 5-4-1
Population: 36.5 million
GDP rank: 64th ($115 billion)
Cool facts about the country: One of two countries that are landlocked and its border countries are also landlocked; Ancient Silk Road passed through; gold and cotton are important exports.
(Populations and GDP totals have been rounded up, down, or to .5 in some instances)