A California industrial giant is under contract to buy property where a $17 billion data center campus has been proposed south of Atlanta.

Prologis officials confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the San Francisco-based company plans to acquire the roughly 831-acre project site in Coweta County, roughly 45 miles southwest of downtown Atlanta. The project, made public on New Year’s Eve last year, is one of the most high-profile computer server farm proposals in metro Atlanta, which has emerged as the hottest data center market in the country in recent years.

JC Witt, senior vice president of data center investments for Prologis, said, “Atlanta has always been a good market, but in the last couple of years, it’s become a great market.”

Until now, the only entity attached to Project Sail has been Atlas Development LLC, a relatively unknown firm founded in 2017 with an address in rural Whitesburg. The company’s website focuses on its land rezoning and entitlement expertise, critical steps required for large developments to move forward.

Jonathon Ward, an Atlas executive, confirmed Prologis is the company that will operate the data center campus. Sales terms, including the transaction price, were not disclosed.

Atlas has four other data center site proposals across Georgia, but Prologis is not involved with those developments, officials said.