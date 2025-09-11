Return to pre-COVID routines has brought Atlanta unhealthier air

The Atlanta skyline is shrouded in smog behind Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on June 12, 2024 (File/AJC)

Ozone levels at several monitoring stations have bounced back since 2022, with some now exceeding the federal standard.

In 2022, the federal Environmental Protection Agency declared the metro Atlanta area had officially achieved the federal standards for ozone, a hazardous pollutant linked to asthma and other respiratory issues. The redesignation was hailed by state officials as “great news” that would help ensure “all communities in Atlanta have clean, healthy air to breathe for generations to come.”

As people stayed home and the roads cleared, so did the skies — especially in car-centric cities like Atlanta .

For many, the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic were a time of fear, sickness and disruption. But as offices and schools went remote, there were a few silver linings.

The measurements don’t mean the region is back in “nonattainment,” a technical term for areas deemed out of step with national air standards by the EPA. But the rising concentrations mean pockets of metro Atlanta could be at risk of slipping out of compliance in the coming years, EPD staff say.

Compliance is determined by stations’ “design values,” a three-year average of annual data captured at each monitoring site. The fourth-highest reading recorded at each location is used as that site’s annual value.

In 2024, the most recent year data is available, two of metro Atlanta’s eight monitoring stations were above the EPA’s current ozone benchmark of 0.070 parts per million. After falling during the early years of the pandemic, concentrations have crept back up at other stations, too, EPD data shows.

But fast-forward three years, and many Atlantans have resumed office commutes. And as routines “return to normal,” so too have ozone levels, Georgia Environmental Protection Division data shows.

“It is a concern,” Jim Boylan, chief of the EPD’s Air Protection Branch, said earlier this summer. “We want everybody breathing air that meets the standard, so we’re putting a lot of effort into that.”

Ozone is a gas made up of three oxygen molecules that occurs at the ground level and in the upper atmosphere.

Ozone is a gas made up of three oxygen molecules that occurs at the ground level and in the upper atmosphere.

High in the stratosphere, ozone helps reflect the sun's harmful ultraviolet radiation back into space. But when it lingers close to the Earth's surface, the gas can irritate lungs and airways. Children, the elderly and people with asthma are most vulnerable to health complications from exposure, according to the EPA. Vehicle traffic contributes to ozone formation, but the gas doesn't come straight out of tailpipes or factory smokestacks. Instead, it forms when the toxic soup of pollutants emitted from vehicles, power plants and industrial facilities commingle and react in the presence of sunlight. Weather also influences ozone formation, and levels are typically worse on hot, sunny days. That makes the summer months high season for ozone. Wildfire smoke also contributes and could partly explain the higher concentrations the Atlanta area has seen lately, said Kevin Stewart, the American Lung Association's director of environmental health. In 2023, smoke from record-breaking wildfires in Canada blanketed the skies in Atlanta and other U.S. cities for days.

Stewart said maintaining healthy air requires local action, but added that climate change effects — like worsening wildfires and extreme heat — are among the “broader influences” air planners will increasingly need to reckon with.

If Atlanta fails to meet the standard, it could create headaches for new economic development.