It seems every new building that joins Atlanta’s skyline is trying to masquerade as a high-end hotel.

Office lobbies are camouflaged as ritzy reception areas. Apartments up the ante with more lavish amenities. Even some hotels feel less like hotels than their new workplace and residential counterparts.

No tower has more effectively imitated its hospitality peers than Stella at Star Metals. It’s designed to convince its residents they live in a hotel for the duration of their stay — meaning their lease term.

“We want people to think, ‘I’m renting my home,’ not a rental apartment,” Spencer Morris, president of Star Metals’ developer Allen Morris Co., said. “We really do drink our own Kool-Aid with this stuff.”