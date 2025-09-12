South Korean EV battery maker won’t pull back in U.S. after ICE raid

More than 300 Korean-born LG Energy Solution workers and contractors were detained in Operation Low Voltage on Hyundai Metaplant campus.

More than 300 Korean-born LG Energy Solution workers and contractors were detained in Operation Low Voltage on Hyundai Metaplant campus.

An LG official said Thursday the company still plans to locate half its total global battery cell-making capacity in the U.S.

But Operation Low Voltage and its sweep of more than 300 Korean workers accused of being in the U.S. illegally won’t deter LG from doing business in the country in the future.

The largest single-site immigration raid in United States history undercut South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution’s efforts to open a factory to supply Hyundai’s electric vehicle manufacturing facility near Savannah.

But Operation Low Voltage and its sweep of more than 300 Korean workers accused of being in the U.S. illegally won’t deter LG from doing business in the country in the future.

The largest single-site immigration raid in United States history undercut South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution’s efforts to open a factory to supply Hyundai’s electric vehicle manufacturing facility near Savannah.

“The U.S. is an extremely important market for us,” LG’s Philip Lienert said in an email.

The announcement came the same day South Korea’s president warned that the current U.S. visa system posed a threat to future investments. LG affirmed its commitment to U.S. manufacturing shortly after an airliner carrying Koreans detained in the Sept. 4 construction site raid left American airspace. The Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation took place at the HL-GA Battery factory, a joint venture between LG and Hyundai located next to Hyundai’s EV assembly facility known as the Metaplant. The announcement came the same day South Korea’s president warned that the current U.S. visa system posed a threat to future investments. LG affirmed its commitment to U.S. manufacturing shortly after an airliner carrying Koreans detained in the Sept. 4 construction site raid left American airspace. The Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation took place at the HL-GA Battery factory, a joint venture between LG and Hyundai located next to Hyundai’s EV assembly facility known as the Metaplant.

South Korean workers released after days of detention in Georgia arrive at the Incheon International Airport, in Incheon, South Korea, Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. (Ahn Young-joon/AP)

The arrested Koreans, said to be technicians and specialists brought to Georgia to set up machinery used to produce the EV batteries, were accused of violating visa terms. They were held for a week at an immigration detention center in Folkston, in southeast Georgia near the Florida border.