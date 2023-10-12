THURSDAY’S WEATHER | Soggy morning with a cool, dry and breezy afternoon

“All that rain moves to the east later in the morning,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said. “And the winds, they’re going to be kicking up out of the east, leading to kind of a breezy afternoon. That’s going to keep the clouds around. It’s also going to keep those temperatures in the 60s.”

Today’s high will peak at just 67 degrees in the city, according to the forecast. But with the wind, it’ll feel cooler.

Overnight will stay mostly dry until early Friday morning when more rain will filter into the area, Kramlich said.

“It’s not going to be a lot of rain, but it could be wet at times,” she said. “Overall, we’re looking at probably less than an inch of rain accumulating between now and early Saturday morning.”

That is welcomed news, as the area hasn’t seen much measurable rain in almost a month, Kramlich said. Yesterday’s total was about a half-inch in Atlanta, and areas further south saw a bit more than an inch. The area should be averaging just over an inch of rain for this time of year.

As for temperatures, it’ll stay in the mid 60s until Saturday, when we’ll see a bit of a warmup into the mid 70s.

“That’s actually going to be the last really warm day for a while,” Kramlich said. A blast of cool air returns with a cold front that works its way in late Saturday night into Sunday, and that will be hanging around not only through the beginning of next week, but it looks like long-term, we’re going to be in this chilly forecast.”

Temperatures will run below average at least through Oct. 21, she said.

