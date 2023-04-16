SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Morning showers ahead of cloudy, breezy afternoon

“A little bit cooler on Sunday as clouds and wet conditions move in,” according to Deon.

The day will turn gusty after the rain passes while a steady wind of about 15 mph will persist. Gusts may reach up to 35 mph.

Temperatures on Monday will be the lowest this week with a high of 70 degrees. We’ll be back at 78 degrees by Tuesday and continue increasing.

“After a warm weekend, we’re going to stay dry and cooler on Monday,” Deon said.

The rain is projected to return by Friday and then temperatures will dip again.

