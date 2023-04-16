X

SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Morning showers ahead of cloudy, breezy afternoon

Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Metro Atlanta will get some sunshine Sunday, but only after the rain passes.

Overnight and morning showers are coming ahead of a cold front. But don’t let that fool you. Morning temperatures will be in the mid-60s.

The rain, which is expected to pick up at about 2 a.m., will remain scattered through most of North and central Georgia, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said. The cold front will weaken as it moves into the state by about 8 a.m.

On the backside of the front, some showers may still pop up here and there. The rain should pass by the early afternoon.

Temperatures will get into the 70s by the afternoon and it will be an overall more comfortable day Sunday than it was Saturday.

“A little bit cooler on Sunday as clouds and wet conditions move in,” according to Deon.

The day will turn gusty after the rain passes while a steady wind of about 15 mph will persist. Gusts may reach up to 35 mph.

Temperatures on Monday will be the lowest this week with a high of 70 degrees. We’ll be back at 78 degrees by Tuesday and continue increasing.

“After a warm weekend, we’re going to stay dry and cooler on Monday,” Deon said.

The rain is projected to return by Friday and then temperatures will dip again.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

