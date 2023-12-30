SUNDAY’S WEATHER | Mild temps, sunny skies for New Years Eve

New Years Eve will be sunny and dry, but some rain and cooler temperatures are coming.

Morning lows on Sunday are expected to drop below average and into the freeze zone. The sun will rise as metro Atlanta residents wake up to temperatures in the low 30s, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.

Winds will be light, and the sunshine will warm us right up. Deon said a high of 55 degrees is anticipated, which is just one degree above average.