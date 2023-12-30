SUNDAY’S WEATHER | Mild temps, sunny skies for New Years Eve

New Years Eve will be sunny and dry, but some rain and cooler temperatures are coming.
Morning lows on Sunday are expected to drop below average and into the freeze zone. The sun will rise as metro Atlanta residents wake up to temperatures in the low 30s, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.
Winds will be light, and the sunshine will warm us right up. Deon said a high of 55 degrees is anticipated, which is just one degree above average.
“Temperatures a bit milder on Sunday finishing out the weekend for New Years Eve,” Deon said.
A cold front moving south will be plenty far from Georgia on Sunday, but by New Years Day on Monday, that cold front will have reached North Georgia.
That system is also bringing back some moisture, creating the possibility for some scattered showers. Rain will primarily be isolated to parts of south Georgia, according to the National Weather Service.
Monday will be cooler, and we’ll only see a high of 51 degrees in Atlanta. Windy conditions will also strengthen, giving way to about 20 mph gusts in the afternoon, the NWS reported.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
