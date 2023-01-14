ajc logo
X

SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Chilly temps, sunny skies as residents recover from storm damage

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago

It won’t be such a gloomy scene this weekend in metro Atlanta.

Storm damage this past week left countless residents without power and others with a checklist of duties to get their homes back to habitable conditions. Though Saturday will be frigid, the sun is coming back out and no rain is expected.

A winter weather advisory is in place until 3 a.m. Saturday in portions of the North Georgia mountains, according to the National Weather Service. Metro Atlanta residents won’t be impacted by that advisory, but it goes to show how chilly it will be in the morning. It will be in the low 30s by the time the sun rises and only by noon will temperatures get over 40 degrees.

“We’re going to start the day tomorrow with increasing sunshine, decreasing cloud cover. Mostly sunny through most of the day,” Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Brad Nitz said.

During the afternoon, we’ll see clear skies and temperatures in the mid-40s. A 15 mph wind will keep it feeling even cooler. Temperatures will slowly decrease through the evening and reach a low of 29 degrees overnight.

If you’re heading to Athens for the University of Georgia parade and ceremony at Sanford Stadium to celebrate the Bulldogs’ second consecutive national championship win, temperatures won’t be much different by the time the parade starts at 12:30 p.m.

ExploreDetails for parade to celebrate Georgia’s championship announced

“It’s going to be cold in Athens for the parade. Bundle up if you’re headed there,” Nitz said.

The stadium gates will open at noon. A parade down Lumpkin Street to Sanford Stadium will start at 12:30 p.m. A Dawg Walk at 1 p.m. will be followed with a formal program beginning at 2 p.m.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

On Friday, the NWS confirmed four tornadoes, but the agency continues to assess damage and determine the total number that touched down throughout the state a day earlier. A 5-year-old boy and a Georgia Department of Transportation employee were killed during the storms, according to officials.

An EF3 tornado touched down on the west side of Griffin in Spalding County and an EF2 was confirmed to have hit the east side of Spalding, according to the NWS. Major damage was seen near Arthur K. Bolton Parkway and South McDonough Road after the EF2 tornado.

An EF2 was confirmed in southeast LaGrange in the Lexington Park community and caused damage to numerous homes, the NWS reported. Another EF2 began in Meriwether County and extended into Pike County.

The agency will survey damage in Butts, Henry, Newton, Jasper, Dooly, Wilcox, Pulaski and Dodge counties to determine if certain locations were hit by tornadoes. Survey teams will also be visiting Austell in Cobb County and parts of Warren County in the coming days to determine if tornadoes touched down.

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons don’t have to wait on Desmond Ridder4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

More Georgia Bulldogs leaving via transfer portal
6h ago

Kemp budget: Good times roll for state with huge funding boost for schools
11h ago

Credit: Chris Joyner

Georgia GOP county chair sentenced in Jan. 6 charge
5h ago

Credit: Chris Joyner

Georgia GOP county chair sentenced in Jan. 6 charge
5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Salaries for new Georgia Tech assistant coaches Faulkner, Wade released
9h ago
The Latest

If your neighbor’s tree falls in your yard, who pays for cleanup?
13h ago
What you need to know if there’s a tornado
What’s the difference between a tornado watch and warning?
Featured

Credit: AJC

As CNN leaves CNN Center, some facts about the Atlanta landmark
Details for parade to celebrate Georgia’s championship announced
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top