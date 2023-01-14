SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Chilly temps, sunny skies as residents recover from storm damage

If you’re heading to Athens for the University of Georgia parade and ceremony at Sanford Stadium to celebrate the Bulldogs’ second consecutive national championship win, temperatures won’t be much different by the time the parade starts at 12:30 p.m.

“It’s going to be cold in Athens for the parade. Bundle up if you’re headed there,” Nitz said.

The stadium gates will open at noon. A parade down Lumpkin Street to Sanford Stadium will start at 12:30 p.m. A Dawg Walk at 1 p.m. will be followed with a formal program beginning at 2 p.m.

On Friday, the NWS confirmed four tornadoes, but the agency continues to assess damage and determine the total number that touched down throughout the state a day earlier. A 5-year-old boy and a Georgia Department of Transportation employee were killed during the storms, according to officials.

An EF3 tornado touched down on the west side of Griffin in Spalding County and an EF2 was confirmed to have hit the east side of Spalding, according to the NWS. Major damage was seen near Arthur K. Bolton Parkway and South McDonough Road after the EF2 tornado.

An EF2 was confirmed in southeast LaGrange in the Lexington Park community and caused damage to numerous homes, the NWS reported. Another EF2 began in Meriwether County and extended into Pike County.

The agency will survey damage in Butts, Henry, Newton, Jasper, Dooly, Wilcox, Pulaski and Dodge counties to determine if certain locations were hit by tornadoes. Survey teams will also be visiting Austell in Cobb County and parts of Warren County in the coming days to determine if tornadoes touched down.

