BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple crashes causing delays on Downtown Connector
X

MONDAY’S WEATHER: Scattered showers lingering through early afternoon

Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago

The bulk of heavy overnight thunderstorms has moved out of metro Atlanta by daybreak Monday, but a few scattered showers will linger through the early afternoon.

“Storm tracker radar showing a mostly quiet scene now, but those storms roared through the area for the overnight,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.

Storms started developing late Sunday, bringing heavy rain and lightning to the area. Parts of northeast Georgia saw damaging winds and hail, according to Deon. Most of the rain has cleared out by the time the sun rose, but a few showers will move through the area by late morning and early afternoon. As the day goes on, though, conditions will continue to improve, Deon said.

“It’s going to be comfortable and we’ll start to warm things up,” she said. “By the time we get into the dinner hour, right around 6 p.m., we’re going to see fewer clouds around.”

Today’s high temperature will stay in the mid-80s with breezy conditions expected as a cold front moves through. Temperatures will stay in the low-to-mid 80s for most of the week.

Rain chances will stick around for the rest of the week through Friday when a few showers are still possible, but it’s expected to be mostly sunny.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

What’s next in the battle over Atlanta’s public safety training center2h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple crashes causing delays on Downtown Connector
22m ago

Credit: Handout

Georgia ousts more than 1,000 from Medicaid: more expected
37m ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

The Jolt: State GOP platform protects Confederates monuments, bans abortion
1h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

The Jolt: State GOP platform protects Confederates monuments, bans abortion
1h ago

Credit: AP

DOWNEY: Can campus diversity survive the U.S. Supreme Court?
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Showers, cooler temps ahead of rainy week
SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Highs nearing 90, Code Orange air quality alert remains
FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Dry, sunny haze with Code Orange air quality alert in effect
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

The Atlanta training center: Council members explain their votes
1h ago
AJC Exclusive: Reckless culture off the field marks UGA football team
Six years later: A look back at the I-85 bridge collapse in Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top