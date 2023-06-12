MONDAY’S WEATHER: Scattered showers lingering through early afternoon

The bulk of heavy overnight thunderstorms has moved out of metro Atlanta by daybreak Monday, but a few scattered showers will linger through the early afternoon.

“Storm tracker radar showing a mostly quiet scene now, but those storms roared through the area for the overnight,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.

Storms started developing late Sunday, bringing heavy rain and lightning to the area. Parts of northeast Georgia saw damaging winds and hail, according to Deon. Most of the rain has cleared out by the time the sun rose, but a few showers will move through the area by late morning and early afternoon. As the day goes on, though, conditions will continue to improve, Deon said.

“It’s going to be comfortable and we’ll start to warm things up,” she said. “By the time we get into the dinner hour, right around 6 p.m., we’re going to see fewer clouds around.”

Today’s high temperature will stay in the mid-80s with breezy conditions expected as a cold front moves through. Temperatures will stay in the low-to-mid 80s for most of the week.

Rain chances will stick around for the rest of the week through Friday when a few showers are still possible, but it’s expected to be mostly sunny.

