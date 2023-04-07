FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Periods of rain to kick off cold, wet Easter weekend

North Georgia is kicking off what will be a cold and wet Easter weekend with periods of downpours Friday.
Heavy rain is falling across the northwest corner of the state before sunrise, and gusty thunderstorms are producing lightning and some hail east of Atlanta. Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan is calling for a 60% chance of rain Friday as a cold front slowly makes its way south, with isolated storms possible.
That chance increases to 90% Saturday for what will likely be a washout, Monahan said. But the region should dry out in time for Easter brunch and egg hunts on Sunday afternoon.
“It’s going to be wet and it’s going to be cold the next couple of days, especially on Saturday,” he said. “If you’ve got some yardwork to do around the house, today and tomorrow are not your days. But Sunday into Monday, things are going to improve.”
Monahan does not expect temperatures to leave the 40s Saturday. Another cold and wet start is in the forecast Sunday morning, which could prove problematic for outdoor sunrise services. Sunday’s projected low is 44, but things should warm up once the showers move out.
Temperatures in the low 60s are in store Sunday afternoon, according to the latest forecast. By Tuesday of next week, Monahan expects a return to seasonable highs in the 70s.
“We’re on the spring weather roller coaster,” he said.
