FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Periods of rain to kick off cold, wet Easter weekend

Monahan does not expect temperatures to leave the 40s Saturday. Another cold and wet start is in the forecast Sunday morning, which could prove problematic for outdoor sunrise services. Sunday’s projected low is 44, but things should warm up once the showers move out.

Temperatures in the low 60s are in store Sunday afternoon, according to the latest forecast. By Tuesday of next week, Monahan expects a return to seasonable highs in the 70s.

“We’re on the spring weather roller coaster,” he said.

