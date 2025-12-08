Atlanta Weather

Fog delays more than 1,000 flights Sunday at Atlanta airport after ground stop

Several hundred flights were delayed and dozens of others were canceled Sunday after a weather-related ground stop at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
By AJC Staff Report
1 hour ago

Several hundred flights were delayed and dozens of others were canceled Sunday after a weather-related ground stop at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Some aircraft departing from the airport were being sprayed with deicing fluid, the Federal Aviation Administration said on its website early Sunday. Meanwhile, a thick fog enveloped the airport, causing low visibility that prompted the morning’s ground stop.

By Sunday evening, the airport’s website showed scores of delayed flights and others that had been canceled. FlightAware showed Sunday night departure delays of more than an hour and arrival delays of about 45 minutes. Snow in the Midwest was also causing flight delays.

FlightAware reported that by 7:45 p.m., there were more than 1,400 flight delays Sunday and nearly 200 cancellations at the Atlanta airport.

Several travelers, including Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones, took to social media to vent their frustration.

AJC Staff Report

