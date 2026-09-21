Netflix cancels Atlanta-produced ‘Sweet Magnolias’ after five seasons

Metro Atlanta has lost another long-running series: Netflix’s lighthearted drama “Sweet Magnolias” has been canceledafter five seasons.
The series starred three best friends played by JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott and Heather Headley in the small fictional town of Serenity where their weekly margarita nights became a signature of the show. Covington was the town square for Serenity while interiors were shot on soundstages in Decatur.
“Living in Serenity for five seasons has been a privilege and a blessing,” Anderson wrote on Instagram. “The people I’ve met and worked with — our incredible writers, cast, crew, executives, and producers — have touched my heart and changed my life. And our fans have been amazing in their passion for our characters. Thank you all. Though our journey has sadly come to an end, I hope Serenity will always have a place in your heart. Keep pouring it out!”
“It’s disappointing, but when they didn’t open a writers room after Season 5, that was a telltale sign it was going to end,” said Alpha Trivette, an Atlanta-based actor who played Neville Wharton, a local restaurateur in Serenity.
“Sweet Magnolias,” based on novels written by Sheryl Woods, was a show focused on sweetness and love, where people acted more often with warmth than bile.
“It was one of the most comfortable sets I’ve ever been on,” Trivette said. “Everyone from the actors to the crew were as genuine as you’d see in Serenity itself. They reflected the small-town atmosphere that Serenity portrayed.”
The show caught on in 2020, capturing a cozy, feel-good milieu during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution visited the set near the end of taping Season 5 in Decatur in September of 2025, and the actors were aware this might be the final season.
“I notice the amount of people we affect and have come up to us and tell us how much the show means to them and their family,” Elliott said. “It’s so important and heartwarming. This show has always been based on love and kindness and forgiveness. I think people want to receive that and give that.”
Anderson said she loved working in Atlanta. “Just the depth of actors and crew here is undeniable,” she said. “I’ve always said we’re a show about community made by a community. It makes a difference.”
Netflix is not known for greenlighting a lof of seasons for most of its scripted series. Only a handful have even made it to Season 6, like “Orange is the New Black,” “Grace and Frankie” and “The Crown.”
The streaming service’s current longest-running scripted series is “Virgin River,” a romantic drama, which has aired seven seasons and has been renewed for an eighth.