Georgia Entertainment Scene Netflix cancels Atlanta-produced ‘Sweet Magnolias’ after five seasons The romantic drama is set in fictional Serenity, with Covington town square featured. During the Season 5 finale of "Sweet Magnolias," three friends gather to toast: Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue Sullivan, JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend and Heather Headley as Helen Decatur. (Courtesy of Netflix. © 2026)

By Rodney Ho 59 minutes ago Share

Margarita nights are over. Metro Atlanta has lost another long-running series: Netflix’s lighthearted drama “Sweet Magnolias” has been canceled after five seasons. The series starred three best friends played by JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott and Heather Headley in the small fictional town of Serenity where their weekly margarita nights became a signature of the show. Covington was the town square for Serenity while interiors were shot on soundstages in Decatur. The news of the show’s cancellation came out on the official “Sweet Magnolias” Instagram page and creator Sheryl J. Anderson’s social media.

In its opening week, the show brought in 2.8 million views, ranking No. 4 on Netflix’s Weekly Top 10 for English series. But that was 30% fewer than Season 3’s premiere week, according to a story in Deadline earlier in the summer.

Justin Bruening as Cal Maddox and JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend in Savannah for episode 8 during Season 5 of "Sweet Magnolias." (Courtesy of Netflix. © 2026) “It’s disappointing, but when they didn’t open a writers room after Season 5, that was a telltale sign it was going to end,” said Alpha Trivette, an Atlanta-based actor who played Neville Wharton, a local restaurateur in Serenity. “Sweet Magnolias,” based on novels written by Sheryl Woods, was a show focused on sweetness and love, where people acted more often with warmth than bile. “It was one of the most comfortable sets I’ve ever been on,” Trivette said. “Everyone from the actors to the crew were as genuine as you’d see in Serenity itself. They reflected the small-town atmosphere that Serenity portrayed.” The show caught on in 2020, capturing a cozy, feel-good milieu during the COVID-19 pandemic.