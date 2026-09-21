Opinion ‘A Different World’ sequel matters in a time of racial and political upheaval Shows like this, especially one which portrays the nurturing microcosm of an HBCU, are needed more than ever. The cast of the 2026 sequel to "A Different World": (Bottom row, from left) Chibuikem Uche, Cree Summer, Jasmine Guy, Debbie Allen and Darryl M. Bell. Top row (from left): Kennedi Reece, Kadeem Hardison, Jordan Aaron Hall, Felicia Pride, Alijah Kai, Maleah Joi Moon and Cornell Young IV. (Micaiah Carter/Courtesy of Netflix)

By Lindsay Johns – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 1 hour ago Share

The secret is finally out of the bag! The rumors which have been circulating on social media and by word of mouth for several months have now been officially confirmed. “A Different World,” the much-loved “Cosby Show” spinoff, which ran for six seasons from 1987 to 1993 and was set on the campus of fictional HBCU Hillman College, is returning to our screens on Thursday with a 21st century sequel, courtesy of streaming giant Netflix. The original show, set in Virginia but filmed in Atlanta, starred Lisa Bonet (in the first season) and then, more famously, Jasmine Guy as the bougie Southern belle Whitley Gilbert.

With its winning combination of empowering, feel-good story lines, upbeat humor and an aesthetically pleasing cast, it was hugely popular, and succeeded in capturing the late 1980s zeitgeist of Black economic advancement, uplift and endless possibility through the conduit of tertiary education. In so doing, it sensitively portrayed the world of HBCUs for a whole generation of African Americans, not to mention serving as a powerful recruiting tool for these august academic institutions — so much so that “A Different World” is often credited with being responsible for tripling the enrollment of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) during the period it was on TV. Black students shouldn’t have to justify their humanity The highly anticipated first season of the new sequel to the classic sitcom will comprise 10 episodes and will follow Deborah Wayne (played by actress Maleah Joi Moon), the recalcitrant daughter of original characters Whitley Gilbert and Dwayne Wayne, as she navigates her freshman year at Hillman College (again, like in the original, heavily based on Spelman College). The involvement of such an accomplished creative team certainly augurs well for the new series. With show runner and executive producer Felicia Pride alongside original executive producers-writers Reggie Rock Bythewood and Gina Prince-Bythewood, as well as returning director Debbie Allen, the sequel promises not only an abundance of laughter, but also a timely and invaluable portal on HBCU life in 2026. Thus, at UNCF’s recent UNITE conference, a panel discussion was held with actress Jasmine Guy (who will be reprising her role as Whitley Gilbert-Wayne), Felicia Pride and new cast members Kennedi Reece and Alijah Kai, moderated by Errin Haines, president of the National Association of Black Journalists. Both reminiscing on the original show and looking forward to the new sequel, it produced some illuminating answers, talking points and much food for thought. Lindsay Johns is UNCF’s global correspondent. (Courtesy) The highly anticipated first season of the new sequel to the classic sitcom will comprise 10 episodes and will follow Deborah Wayne (played by actress Maleah Joi Moon), the recalcitrant daughter of original characters Whitley Gilbert and Dwayne Wayne, as she navigates her freshman year at Hillman College (again, like in the original, heavily based on Spelman College). The involvement of such an accomplished creative team certainly augurs well for the new series. With show runner and executive producer Felicia Pride alongside original executive producers-writers Reggie Rock Bythewood and Gina Prince-Bythewood, as well as returning director Debbie Allen, the sequel promises not only an abundance of laughter, but also a timely and invaluable portal on HBCU life in 2026. Thus, at UNCF’s recent UNITE conference, a panel discussion was held with actress Jasmine Guy (who will be reprising her role as Whitley Gilbert-Wayne), Felicia Pride and new cast members Kennedi Reece and Alijah Kai, moderated by Errin Haines, president of the National Association of Black Journalists. Both reminiscing on the original show and looking forward to the new sequel, it produced some illuminating answers, talking points and much food for thought. Admirably uncompromising, Pride spoke with a rare forcefulness. As she stated, “I’ve spent my career as a storyteller illuminating our humanity back to ourselves.” With a mixture of defiance and ennui, she then added thoughtfully, “I’m not in the business of illuminating our humanity to other people. I’m not interested in that.” Admirably uncompromising, Pride spoke with a rare forcefulness. As she stated, “I’ve spent my career as a storyteller illuminating our humanity back to ourselves.” With a mixture of defiance and ennui, she then added thoughtfully, “I’m not in the business of illuminating our humanity to other people. I’m not interested in that.”

Throughout the discussion, it was noted that on HBCU campuses, Black students don’t have to justify their humanity. It’s a given that when the majority of people all look like you, you then don’t have to spend valuable intellectual and emotional energy, time and effort proving your racial self-worth. You can just simply be — which is phenomenally liberating.

Moreover, as any sane person knows, Blackness is by no means monolithic. As Guy reminded us when she spoke, part of the genius of “A Different World” was that all types of Blackness, all types of social backgrounds and all types of skin tones were represented in the original series. As she eloquently articulated, describing what she relished about the artistic freedom the show had: “No one had to be perfect. We had the freedom to be imperfect, without the burden of representing the race.” The discussion also touched on how the new series will tackle current challenges facing students on campus including funding and the prevalence of mental illness. Actresses Jasmine Guy poses for photos during UATL’s viewing of “School Daze” at The Plaza Theatre on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (Natrice Miller/ AJC) Show proves to skeptics the value of a HBCU education For countless African American children of the 1970s and 1980s raised on “A Different World” and (to a lesser extent) Spike Lee’s “School Daze,” these shows were incredibly important in terms of their portrayals of HBCUs and the perceptions they engendered of these institutions. The forthcoming “A Different World” sequel will doubtless open the world of HBCUs to a whole new audience, not to mention a whole new generation of social media influencers, Instagram-ers and content creators, and in so doing, will invariably spread the word about these distinguished, often life-changing seats of learning. That can only be a good thing.