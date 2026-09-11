Georgia Entertainment Scene Fulton County DA won’t prosecute V-103’s Big Tigger over domestic dispute The morning host has been off the air since June. Big Tigger, shown here at Atlanta’s One Musicfest in 2022, has worked in media since the early 1990s. (Ronald R. Williams III/Access Atlanta)

By Rodney Ho 12 minutes ago Share

V-103 morning host Big Tigger will not be prosecuted by the Fulton County district attorney’s office after a domestic incident in May. “The facts and evidence of this case have been reviewed and after full consideration of the evidence, it is the decision of the District Attorney not to prosecute,” according to a court document from Sept. 4 procured by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It was signed by Simone N. Hylton, an executive district attorney in the office’s domestic violence division. Big Tigger, whose real name is Darian Morgan, was arrested June 20 by Sandy Springs police, accused of aggravated battery against his wife, Alicia Brown, on May 9 at his home in Sandy Springs. Part of the altercation was captured on a Ring camera.

Big Tigger, whose real name is Darian Morgan, will not be prosecuted by the Fulton County district attorney’s office after a domestic incident in May. (Tyson Horne/AJC 2019) “We knew from the beginning that Big Tigger was innocent, and the dismissal of charges only affirms what he has maintained all along,” Gabe Banks, attorney for Big Tigger, said in a statement provided to the AJC on Thursday. In the statement, Banks alleged that Brown attempted “to unjustly weaponize the criminal justice system against Big Tigger in the context of a divorce proceeding and he is grateful that the truth ultimately prevailed.” His attorney also thanked the district attorney’s office for doing a “thorough investigation and for allowing the evidence ― or lack thereof ― to speak for itself, rather than being swayed by public opinion or outside pressure.” Brown, who was briefly hospitalized in May with a deep cut above her eye following her dispute with Big Tigger, didn’t return a text for comment Thursday.

Representatives for the DA’s office did not respond to multiple emails for comment.

Big Tigger, shown here with fans at a For Sisters Only event, was arrested in June after being accused of aggravated battery against his wife, Alicia Brown. (Rodney Ho/AJC 2014) Big Tigger has been off the radio airwaves since his arrest. On Sunday, July 5, Tigger wrote on social media, “I’ve decided to step away from the mic for a while to focus on my family and give my legal team the room they need.” During that time, “The Big Tigger Morning Show” has remained on the V-103 website, and morning co-host Francesca Amiker and substitutes like Frank Ski continue to reference Tigger’s name in his absence. Banks in his statement said Tigger “is excited to get back to the work he loves and truly appreciates everyone who stood by him, believed in him, and allowed the criminal proceeding to run its course.” A spokesperson for Audacy, which owns V-103, declined comment.

Big Tigger has not directly addressed details about his dispute with his wife, who accused him on social media of having an inappropriate relationship with Amiker. Amiker, who joined the V-103 show in May, has denied any unprofessional relationship with Big Tigger and sued Brown for defamation. In July, Brown was arrested on I-85 in Hart County near the South Carolina border. The Baltimore County Police Department in Maryland possessed warrants for Brown related to a missing child report from 2019. Fulton County also had a warrant out on her for interference with child custody. Last month, Brown sued Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat, alleging the Fulton County warrant against her was “erroneous,” resulting in a “high-risk” traffic stop and her arrest. Big Tigger arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. He has not directly addressed details about his dispute with his wife. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)