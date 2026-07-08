Metro Atlanta Big Tigger’s wife arrested on kidnapping, child custody warrants, officials say Radio show host recently stepped away from ‘The Big Tigger Show’ on V-103 as controversy in his private life mounts. Big Tigger, shown here at the One Musicfest in 2022, recently stepped away from his radio show on V-103 after controversy in his private life. (Courtesy of Ronald R. Williams III/Access Atlanta)

By Taylor Croft 1 hour ago Share

Alicia Denise Brown was arrested and taken into custody in Georgia on Monday on outstanding kidnapping warrants out of Baltimore and felony child custody interference warrants in Fulton County, officials say. Brown is Atlanta radio show host Big Tigger’s estranged wife, with whom recent disputes have made headlines and prompted the host to step away from his show on V-103. Brown and Tigger, whose real name is Darian Morgan, have a 1-year-old son, according to a post he made on his Instagram last year. He has never publicly identified Brown as his wife, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.

The Hart County Sheriff’s Office located Brown on Monday night after receiving a “Be on the Lookout” alert for her car. She was pulled over with Georgia State Patrol’s assistance while driving on I-85 with two children in North Georgia and taken into custody July 6, according to a news release shared to Facebook by the department. Few details were immediately available about the charges. The Baltimore warrants stem from the “disappearance of a 10-year-old child who was reported missing in 2019,” the sheriff’s office said. Brown, 37, was also wanted in Fulton County on “felony charges of interference with child custody.” The Fulton County Clerk of Courts declined the AJC’s request for the warrants in their jurisdiction Wednesday because Brown was not in their custody. The Hart County Sheriff’s Office said she would be extradited to Maryland. The AJC has previously reported, citing a CBS News report, that Brown was arrested and pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment back in 2013 after leaving her daughter in a car for eight hours while gambling in Maryland. Years later, Brown’s 10-year-old daughter went missing in 2019 after Brown lost a custody battle with the child’s father, Durrell Williams, who the AJC previously reported is still actively looking for her. The Baltimore police considered her a missing child at the time, the AJC reported.

It is unclear whether the warrants in Baltimore pertain to that missing child.