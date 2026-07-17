Tayari Jones, Brian Goldstone on 2026 Decatur Book Festival lineup

The Decatur Book Festival will be returning for its 21st anniversary Oct. 2-3 in downtown Decatur. The festival announced the first 16 names of more than 70 authors set to present this year.
They are:
Internet personality Tareasa Johnson, known online as Reesa Teesa, participates on a storytelling panel during CultureCon on the campus of Clark Atlanta University in 2024. Johnson went viral after creating the 50-part TikTok series “Who TF Did I Marry” where she talks about her six-month marriage to a man she says was a pathological liar. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
Tareasa “Reesa Teesa” Johnson, “What (TF) Do I Do Now?: Reclaiming Myself, One Piece at a Time”
This Pulitzer Prize winning book by former Decatur resident Goldstone focuses on the rise of the working homeless in cities across America through the stories of five Atlanta families. Goldstone will serve as the keynote speaker on Friday night.
Meherwan Irani is executive chef of Decatur Indian street food spot Chai Pani. (Courtesy of Chai Pani)
Meherwan Irani, “No. 1 Best Indian Cookbook in the World: At-Home Recipes from the Streets, Truck Stops, Villages, and Palaces of India”
This book follows characters Julian and Yadriel as they aim to stop the threat of demons and spirits that could tear their world apart.
Nghi Vo, “The Scarlet Ball”
This book of ballrooms and bloodshed merges the worlds of “The Gilded Age” with the Gothic vision of Guillermo del Toro.
What else to expect
In addition to these authors, the Decatur Book Festival will celebrate the 2026 winners of the Lillian Smith Book Awards with a session in partnership with the Southern Regional Council, University of Georgia Libraries and DeKalb County Public Library/Georgia Center for the Book.
DBF will also have sessions partnered with Georgia Humanities, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
The full Decatur Book Festival lineup and schedule will be announced Aug. 18.
Readers can expect author panels, book signings and other activities. The event is free to attend. All book signing lines require a purchase of the author’s latest book.
“For 21 years, the Decatur Book Festival has brought together authors and readers for this beloved literary event,” executive director Bailee Yarbrough said in a prepared statement. “DBF remains committed to keeping literature accessible to all members of the greater Atlanta area with this free book festival.”
DBF was founded in 2005 by Daren Wang and Thomas Bell.