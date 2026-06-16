Arts & Entertainment Shakira, Ariana Grande and 9 more metro Atlanta concerts to attend this summer Other performers include Lionel Richie with Earth, Wind & Fire, Barry Manilow and AC/DC. Shakira — pictured rehearsing a day ahead of her free concert on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro in May — will perform June 26 and 28 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Bruna Prado/AP)

By DeAsia Paige 17 minutes ago Share

The FIFA World Cup isn’t the only thing kicking metro Atlanta into high gear this summer. As usual, the city will have a wide variety of musical performances during the season, most of which aren’t tied to the major soccer tournament. From Shakira to Barry Manilow, here are the shows you don’t want to miss.

Hilary Duff Hilary Duff is in her comeback era. Last year, the former Disney star signed to Atlantic Records, yielding the 2026 release of her sixth album “Luck … or Something.” Now, she’s embarking on her first global tour in nearly 20 years, stopping in Alpharetta this month. 7 p.m. June 25. $90-183. Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, 2200 Encore Parkway, Alpharetta. 404-733-5010, amerisbankampatl.com Shakira Shakira brings out all the hits spanning her 30-plus year career for a packed house at State Farm Arena in June 2025. (Ryan Fleisher for the AJC) For the second consecutive year, Shakira will take over Atlanta. Her two-night run in the city is part of an expanded leg of her 2025 “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour,” which set a Guinness World Record for the highest-grossing tour of all-time by a Latin artist. The Colombian singer’s Atlanta shows are billed as the “World Cup Edition,” sandwiched between the Congo vs. Uzbekistan match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on June 27.

7:30 p.m. June 26, 28. $100-$1,000. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-878-3000, statefarmarena.com

Ariana Grande Ariana Grande will return to Atlanta for three days as part of her first tour in seven years. The Grammy-winning singer and Oscar-nominated actor is on her “Eternal Sunshine Tour,” named after her 2024 album of the same name. On July 31, she’ll release her eighth studio album, “Petal.” 8 p.m. July 6, 8-9. $700-2400 (only resale tickets are available). State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-878-3000, statefarmarena.com Jill Scott Jill Scott entertains a sold-out crowd at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain in May 2023. (Robb Cohen for the AJC) Jill Scott is touring behind her latest project “To Whom This May Concern,” her first album in 11 years. The soul singer last performed in Atlanta in March, when she headlined the inaugural HBCU AwareFest. Her upcoming show is a phone-free experience. 7:30 p.m. July 10-11. $70-300. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-881-2100, foxtheatre.org

J. Cole After dropping his long-awaited (and possibly final) album “The Fall-Off” earlier this year, the North Carolina rapper is hitting the road. He’ll stop in Atlanta for two nights in July. In February, J. Cole made a surprise visit to students at Atlanta University Center. 8 p.m. July 17-18. $100-1500 (only resale tickets are available). State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-878-3000, statefarmarena.com Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire Lionel Richie — pictured attending the King's Trust Global Gala 50th anniversary in New York in April — will perform with Earth, Wind & Fire at State Farm Arena in July. (Evan Agostini/AP) If you missed Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire when they performed in Atlanta in 2023, you’ll have another chance to see them. The legendary musicians have joined forces again for another leg of their joint “Sing a Song All Night Long Tour.” While Richie is busy as an “American Idol” judge these days, Earth, Wind & Fire is the subject of a new Questlove-produced HBO documentary. 7:30 p.m. July 19. $60-250. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-878-3000, statefarmarena.com

Noname Chicago rapper Noname is celebrating 10 years of her classic debut album “Telefone” with a tour, which stops in Atlanta in August. In a social media tour announcement, Noname described “Telefone” as “the imagination of young folks from the city of Chicago.” 8 p.m. Aug. 11. $131 (only resale tickets are available). The Loft at Center Stage, 1374 West Peachtree Street, Atlanta. 404-885-1365, centerstage-atlanta.com Barry Manilow Barry Manilow — pictured performing at the Pre-Grammy Gala in February 2025 — will perform at Gas South Arena in August. (Richard Shotwell/AP) Legendary 82-year-old showman Barry Manilow is performing in metro Atlanta for a final time. His upcoming Alpharetta show was previously scheduled for April but was postponed because of Manilow’s lung cancer diagnosis. 7 p.m. Aug. 11. $40-600. Gas South Arena, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 770-813-7500, gassouthdistrict.com.

Olivia Dean Olivia Dean will soon embark on her first arena tour. The U.K. singer, who won best new artist at this year’s Grammys, is supporting her 2025 star-turning sophomore album “The Art of Loving,” which continues to spawn chart-topping hits. 8 p.m. Aug. 22. Sold out (the singer has protected fans from resellers in honor of fair ticket pricing). State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-878-3000, statefarmarena.com AC/DC After a decade away, AC/DC will return to Atlanta. The iconic rock group is bringing its “Power Up Tour” to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in late August. The tour is named after the band’s 2020 album of the same name. Opening the show is the Pretty Reckless, the popular rock act fronted by Taylor Momsen. 7 p.m. Aug. 27. $74-300. Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 1 AMB Drive NW, Atlanta. 470-341-5000, mercedesbenzstadium.com Kehlani Kehlani performs at One Musicfest at Piedmont Park in October 2025. (Ryan Fleisher for the AJC)