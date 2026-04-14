Arts & Entertainment One of the wonders of the music world, Taj Mahal, 83, returns to Atlanta This master of mixing multiple genres brings his Phantom Blues Band to Variety Playhouse on Thursday. Blues legend and 2025 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award winner Taj Mahal returns to Atlanta for a performance Thursday at Variety Playhouse. (Mike Coeyman)

By Matthew W. Smith – For the AJC 54 minutes ago Share

Few artists can match Taj Mahal for the sheer number of musical styles explored, instruments played, albums released, sonic traditions celebrated, awards won and collaborations enjoyed. On the cusp of his 84th birthday, the 2025 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award recipient continues to record, tour and deftly fuse his beloved blues music with a staggering array of other forms.

“If I had the wherewithal and I didn’t travel to do all of these different things, I would get up every day and just crank out music,” he said in a recent call to the AJC. “I’m ready to be in service to the music and put out good stuff.” RELATED Eight rising Atlanta blues guitarists making their mark Part of that travel brings Mahal to Atlanta for a Thursday performance at Variety Playhouse alongside his long-running Phantom Blues Band, with Grenadian-Canadian musician Kaia Kater set to open. Backing Taj Mahal (seated) for his Thursday concert at Variety Playhouse will be the Phantom Blues Band, comprising (from left) Larry Fulcher, Johnny Lee Schell, Joe Sublett, Tony Braunagel, Jim Pugh and Les Lovitt. (Mike Coeyman) As a musician who began touring in the 1960s, the Massachusetts-raised, California-based Mahal has spent plenty of time in the area, with particularly fond memories of staying at the former Paschal’s Motor Hotel. “I used to come to Atlanta a lot more than I have in recent years,” Mahal said. “Played at different places around but I’ve always had a good time there.”

It was at a festival here, in fact, that the singer and multi-instrumentalist first suggested to fellow bluesman Keb’ Mo’ that they join forces to make music. Billed as TajMo, the pair has recorded and released two acclaimed albums to date, most recently last year’s Grammy-nominated “Room on the Porch.”

The title track, a fiddle-flecked ode to openness and Southern hospitality (“there’s room on the porch for everyone”) co-written by Mahal and Mo’ with Nashville singer Ruby Amanfu, was the centerpiece of a performance the duo gave at the Grand Ole Opry last year. RELATED Jazz club Churchill Grounds to reopen in former Decatur post office Mahal’s musical journey began with the influence of his parents, to whom he dedicated the 2023 album “Savoy,” a dive into pop and jazz standards such as “Sweet Georgia Brown.” He began performing R&B and blues rock in his late teens, moving to California in the mid-’60s and linking up with guitar wizards such as Ry Cooder and Jesse Ed Davis. His early California years included a stretch of opening for Georgia legend Otis Redding on the Sunset Strip. “It was one of the most amazing shows,” Mahal said. “Incredible, absolutely incredible.” In 1968, he released a highly regarded cover of Blind Willie McTell’s “Statesboro Blues,” first recorded by McTell in Atlanta in October 1928. The Allman Brothers Band was inspired to cover the song after seeing Mahal and Davis perform it live. Mahal and band (including Davis) linked up with the Rolling Stones in London later in 1968, performing four songs at what became known as “The Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus.” Its film release was shelved for decades because of the Stones’ rough, crack of dawn performances, which contrasted sharply with blistering sets from Mahal and the Who. “Mick and Keith were good for their word,” said Mahal about the band sending first-class tickets to the U.K. “We went over there and had a wonderful time. We were kinda stunned that it took so long (for the film, released in 1996) to come out.”

Taj Mahal is releasing the album "Time" on May 1, one year after his acclaimed second collaborative record with Keb' Mo. (Mike Coeyman) The following decades found Mahal exploring African, Jamaican, Indian and Hawaiian music, the latter connected to his residence in the 50th state for a number of years. He continued to play a host of instruments, and even today is happy to pick up and pick whatever’s closest to him at his house. “I’ll hear some ideas in my head and come home and pick up a banjo and go off on that,” he said. “Or ukulele, or mandolin. It’s constant movement of things being worked out.” Given his expertise in ethnomusicology and embrace of countless styles, Mahal was a natural choice to participate in the acclaimed 2017 American Epic sessions for the documentary and audio recordings of the same name. Using rebuilt 1920s recording technology (with only one microphone), a variety of modern musicians recorded new songs and older material as a tribute to the pioneers featured in a parallel documentary about early folk music recordings and the artists who made them. Mahal recorded several songs at the sessions, most notably a monumental cover of Charley Patton’s 1929 blues epic “High Water Everywhere,” a chronicle of the 1927 Great Mississippi Flood’s disproportionate effect on African Americans. Additionally, he played ukulele on the Hawaiians’ rendering of “Tomi Tomi.” RELATED Atlanta Blues Society stays on the beat of bringing blues fans together “To be placed in front of how it started is always great,” said Mahal, reflecting on the experience. “Anytime I’ve had the opportunity to fall back into some earlier technology that was capturing the music, that just makes it that much better.”