Arts & Entertainment Spruill Center for the Arts to add 15 artist studios in Chamblee Spruill Studios will occupy the 6,796-square-foot former City Hall building and also feature a small exhibition space. Chamblee City Hall, built in 2002, will be converted and reopened in June as Spruill Studios, a complex of 15 artist workspaces. (Courtesy of Spruill Center for the Arts)

By Felicia Feaster – For the AJC 1 hour ago link copied

Since 1993, Dunwoody’s nonprofit Spruill Center for the Arts has featured contemporary art exhibitions in what might be considered an art desert. Surrounded by shopping malls, big box retail, strip malls and traffic, Spruill Gallery, housed in a charming Victorian-era home, has often given emerging and area artists an opportunity to experiment and show their work in a relatively lo-fi, accessible, homey exhibition space. Now the Perimeter area gallery and education complex is expanding, meeting a need for more arts resources on Atlanta’s Northside.

In 2023, Spruill Center for the Arts added a 8,300-square-foot wing to Spruill’s Education Center which offers 300 workshops and classes each quarter. And now the center is offering additional resources and providing affordable studio space for working artists with the launch of Spruill Studios. Spruill Center for the Arts CEO Alan Mothner and Spruill Gallery director Shannon Morris stand inside the former Chamblee City Hall. On March 9, Spruill will begin accepting artist applications for studio space. (Courtesy of Spruill Center for the Arts) RELATED In Mimi Plumb’s photos of the West, American anxieties glare like the sun The new studio spaces, targeted to open in June, will be housed in the former Chamblee City Hall on Peachtree Road in downtown Chamblee. Spruill Studios will feature 15 total studios — nine at approximately 200 square feet and six at 100 square feet for one-year leases. The 6,796-square-foot building built in 2002 will also include a small exhibition space open to the public that will feature work by studio artists. On March 9, Spruill will begin accepting artist applications for studio space, to be reviewed by a panel of art experts. Initially, the studios will focus on visual artists, but Spruill Gallery director Shannon Morris and Spruill Center for the Visual Arts CEO Alan Mothner won’t rule out the possibility of one day opening up the studios to filmmakers, curators or other creatives.

“We have a three-year lease with the city for the space. So we’re looking for this to continue to grow and develop,” Mothner said. “And you know, a lot of it’s going to be driven by the response that we get from the artists and from the community and curators.”

Dunwoody's Spruill Gallery, housed in a charming Victorian-era home, has often given emerging and area artists an opportunity to experiment and show their work. (Courtesy of Spruill Center for the Arts) RELATED New leader is challenged to raise Atlanta Contemporary’s funding and profile The decision to create the studio space came out of a 2023 strategic plan, Mothner said. Several spaces — including some commercial buildings and a location near Spruill Gallery — were discussed as potential sites for Spruill Studios. But reusing Chamblee’s former City Hall building, which has gone unoccupied for years, ended up feeling just right especially when an economic partnership with the city of Chamblee sweetened the deal. Chamblee is leasing the space to Spruill for $1 a year for three years with the chance to extend its lease. Renovations are being handled by Spruill from previous capitalization and supporter donations of $100,000, Mothner said. “For us, it was just such a cost effective no-brainer right in the heart of downtown Chamblee,” Mothner explained. Everything about the former City Hall checked the boxes, Mothner said: tall ceilings and lots of light; offices that could easily be converted into studios; spitting distance to restaurants and other amenities, including a 17-minute walk to MARTA; and a visible, public-facing street view that connects the studios to the community.

Spruill Gallery’s recent exhibition, “Two Searchlights,” features work by Ben Steele (pictured) and MaDora Frey. (Courtesy of Spruill Center for the Arts) “Our current gallery is a fabulous space in an old 1800s home, but walkability and access is kind of an issue, Mothner said. “This being located right in the heart of this revitalized downtown Chamblee is was just ideal for us. It’s like just such a great convergence of arts and people and really everything we were looking for.” For Morris, having all of these artists under one roof is yet another opportunity to create community. The gallery director said she was inspired by other Atlanta artist studio complexes including Atlanta Contemporary, Echo Contemporary Art and the Goat Farm art center, which Morris said was especially notable for the process it uses to vet creative projects. “That is likely going to be my model for the selection panel,” Morris said. “I’ve always worked with artists,” said Morris, who will also oversee Spruill Studios. “And one thing I know about them is that they love collaboration, and they love being around other artists.” Spruill Studios, said Morris, will meet a real need in the north metro communities of Dunwoody, Sandy Springs, Chamblee and Brookhaven, but also the larger metro area, for spaces where artists can work and gather.