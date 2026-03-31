Arts & Entertainment Here are the upcoming shows for Atlanta’s Alliance Theater’s 2026-27 season Check out 4 musicals, 8 plays and 4 kid-friendly productions. The Coca-Cola Stage at Atlanta's Alliance Theatre will host several productions during the theater's 2026-27 season. (Courtesy of Alliance Theatre)

By Olivia Wakim 43 minutes ago Share

Atlanta’s Alliance Theatre has announced its 2026-27 season schedule with 12 productions across three stages, including the musical “Alice In Neverland,” the Tony Award-winning play “Purpose,” and a new adaption of “Winnie-the-Pooh.” Young families can look forward to four more productions at the Alliance’s Bernhardt Theatre for the Very Young, including a sensory-friendly play about the act of smiling.

Christopher Moses (left) and Tinashe Kajese-Bolden are the artistic directors at the Alliance Theatre. (Greg Mooney/AtlantaPhotographers.com) “These works celebrate the fearless artistry of our time — inviting us to gather closer, listen deeply, and rediscover the profound power of human connection,” Jennings Hertz artistic directors Tinashe Kajese-Bolden and Christopher Moses said in a prepared statement. Tickets for performances and more information can be found at alliancetheatre.org. Here are the shows coming to the Alliance Theatre in its 58th season: "Mexodus" uncovers a hidden chapter of American history when thousands of enslaved people fled across the Rio Grande to freedom in Mexico. (Courtesy of Alliance Theatre)

Musicals “Mexodus.” Oct. 2-16. Coca-Cola Stage.

The Off-Broadway hip-hop musical written by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson, choreographed by Tony Thomas, and directed by David Mendizábal, uncovers a hidden chapter of American history when thousands of enslaved people fled across the Rio Grande to freedom in Mexico. “Like Father.” Oct. 8-Nov. 15. Hertz Stage. This coming-of-age, folk-pop musical is set against America’s true-crime obsession. It follows 17-year-old Chris as she moves in with her estranged mother and stepfather. When a true-crime podcast exposes Chris’ family’s disturbing past to the world, they are forced to face the truth of what brought them together or risk being undone by its consequences. “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile: The Musical.” Jan. 23-Feb. 14. Goizueta Stage for Youth and Families. Families can join Lyle as he and his human friends face their fears and find their voices during this lively musical inspired by Bernard Waber’s picture books and the movie of the same name.

“Alice In Neverland.” Feb. 20-April 4, 2027. Coca-Cola Stage. This sequel to “Alice in Wonderland” and prequel to “Peter Pan” explores the magic of reclaiming childhood Atlanta playwright Kimberly Belflower (right) wrote "John Proctor is the Villian," which will be performed at Alliance Theatre. (Jenny Anderson/Courtesy of Alliance Theatre) Plays “Purpose.” Sept. 4-Sept. 20. Coca-Cola Stage. Written by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and directed by Keith Arthur Bolden, “Purpose” follows the Jasper family’s long-overdue reunion. For decades, they’ve been the embodiment of Black political power and public virtue as ministers, activists and changemakers. But when a young outsider arrives with questions no one is prepared to answer, secrets begin to surface.

“Carmela Full of Wishes.” Sept. 1-27. Goizueta Stage for Youth and Families. Adapted by Alvaro Saar Rios and based on the book by Matt de la Pena and illustrator Christian Robinson, this play tells the story of Carmela, a dreamer who is finally old enough to join her big brother on his daily errands. As they go about their day, her imagination blooms, even as her brother reminds her to keep her feet on the ground. When she finds a lone dandelion growing through the sidewalk, she’s told it can grant a wish, but choosing the right one proves to be a challenge. “Roob and Noob.” Nov. 1-7. Goizueta Stage for Youth and Families. Roob and Noob, two overly curious scientists, bring audiences on an interactive adventure as they build machines from simple objects and explore the wonder and sensations of the four seasons. This performance created by Andy Gaukel and directed by Olivia Aston Bosworth combines science and the arts and is best enjoyed by grades kindergarten through second. “A Christmas Carol.” Nov. 14-Dec. 27. Coca-Cola Stage.

The Alliance Theatre’s holiday tradition follows Ebenezer Scrooge on his transformative journey through past, present and future as three spirits guide him toward a new understanding of the true meaning of Christmas. “Miseducated.” Jan. 27-Feb. 21. Hertz Stage. This play inspired by Brandon P. Fleming’s memoir and written by Rudi Goblen will place audiences in the high-stakes world of debate, memory and self-discovery as a group of high school students from Atlanta prepare to compete in an elite Harvard debate program. Their coach soon finds himself pulled into a surreal debate with the universe itself. “Miseducated” is told through debate rounds, music and spoken word as it moves between the classroom and a metaphysical debate hall. “Dictionary of the Vulgar Tongue.” March 25-April 25, 2027. Hertz Stage. This play by Alanna Coby with direction by Tinashe Kajese-Bolden is a satire spanning three centuries and exposing the violence embedded in our shared language. It also explores the line between compassion and control and the cost of a world where women’s choices are endlessly discussed but not often honored.

“Winnie-the-Pooh.” April 10-June 20, 2027. Goizueta Stage. This new adaptation in honor of Pooh’s 100th birthday was written by Brendan Pelsue and follows the adventures of Pooh and his friends as they discover even the smallest moments can be extraordinary. “John Proctor is the Villain.” May 14-June 6, 2027. Coca-Cola Stage. This Tony-nominated play by Georgia native Kimberly Belflower will make its Atlanta debut as it captures the messy brilliance of teenage girlhood and the moment when a generation decides to rewrite the narrative. Audiences can expect pop music, humor and emotional honesty. What’s playing at Bernhardt Theatre for the Very Young “All Smiles.” Sept. 12-Nov. 8. Selig Family Black Box Theatre

This show in partnership with the Marcus Autism Center explores how all smiles are unique. It’s a sensory-friendly production as lighting remains constant throughout the performance and tactile props are offered as part of the show experience. “Knock, Knock.” Nov. 14-Dec. 23. Selig Family Black Box Theatre At the Apartment Building, residents are preparing for the holidays and trying to stay warm. Audiences can watch this floor-to-floor adventure while discovering the mix of festive traditions celebrated by the people who call the Apartment Building home. “The Birthday of the World.” Jan. 23-Feb. 14, 2027. Selig Family Black Box Theatre. Based on the children’s book by Dr. Rachel Naomi Remen, this performance brings to life the story of how the world was born.