Arts & Entertainment Grant helps Atlanta Ballet choreographer and new mom bring a dance to life New Yorker Claudia Schreier is giving birth to a premiere with support allowing her toddler and family to join her in Atlanta while she works. Choreographer Claudia Schreier plays with her daughter Hana, 2, at a rehearsal studio at the Atlanta Ballet Michael C. Carlos Dance Centre in Atlanta on Thursday, March 26, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By Gillian Renault – For the AJC 45 minutes ago Share

Three months after her first child was born in June 2024, choreographer Claudia Schreier had to figure out how to care for a fussy newborn while creating a challenging new ballet nearly 900 miles from home, in Atlanta. It wasn’t easy. Schreier and her husband Adam (right) play with their daughter Hana in a private room outfitted for Claudia and her family caregivers at the Atlanta Ballet Michael C. Carlos Dance Centre in Atlanta on March 26, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Schreier, 39, is Atlanta Ballet’s choreographer-in-residence but lives with her husband in New York. She couldn’t leave their baby with a caregiver because Hana wouldn’t take the bottle and needed to be nursed every couple of hours. Besides, Schreier couldn’t imagine being away from her. Faced with a no-win choice between her family and her Atlanta Ballet responsibilities, she made a decision. “Either I come down to Atlanta with my family,” she told the company, “or I don’t come at all.” Schreier is an important member of Atlanta Ballet’s artistic staff, but she’s not a full-time employee and therefore not eligible for benefits. There was no system in place that could give her and her family the help they needed. RELATED Atlanta Ballet to Timothee Chalamet: ‘As if you could’ Choreographer Claudia Schreier (left) rehearses with Atlanta Ballet dancer Miguel Montoya in March 2026 ahead of the ballet's production of "You Dig." (Courtesy of Amber Times/Atlanta Ballet) Ballet donors are encouraged to support lavish new productions, not child care. But Chicago philanthropist Elizabeth B. Yntema was eager to address a clear need.

“Most performing arts philanthropy, ballet especially, is being done the same way it was 40 or 50 years ago,” she says. “It’s static, deadly dull. Nobody feels empowered to try something different.”

But she did — in coordination with Tom West, Atlanta Ballet’s executive director. West knew Yntema as president and founder of the Illinois-based Dance Data Project, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting gender equity in the dance industry, specifically ballet, but he had never thought of her as a prospective individual donor. “When I shared the news that Claudia was expecting, Liza told me how hard it is for a female choreographer who is starting a family to continue to travel and create work,” he says. “She asked if we’d consider extra support.” Together they crafted a unique two-year, $14,000 grant that has made it possible for Schreier to bring Hana and family caregivers to Atlanta multiple times while creating “Rite of Spring” in 2025 and her newest work, “You Dig,” which premieres April 3-5 as part of the Ballet’s mixed repertory “Golden Hour” program. RELATED Atlanta Ballet’s ‘Rite of Spring’ reflects Stravinsky’s raw power Schreier watches as her daughter Hana sits at a piano at a rehearsal studio at the Atlanta Ballet Michael C. Carlos Dance Centre in Atlanta on March 26, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

$7,000 a year seems like a small amount compared with the millions required to produce new ballets like “Coco Chanel” or “The Nutcracker,” but it was a big boost for Schreier. “The delirium of coming back (to Atlanta) to work postpartum on a project like ‘Rite of Spring’ was intense — a wild ride physically and emotionally,” she says. One of the work’s themes, humanity’s battle against nature, was deeply personal for her as a new mother. “What kind of planet is my daughter going to inherit?” she wondered as she was creating the ballet. Being able to enjoy dinner at the end of the day with her husband, Adam, and Hana eased some of that psychological strain. The grant “made a colossal difference,” Schreier says. It helped pay for a bigger apartment in Atlanta, a larger SUV rental, various items of baby equipment and airline tickets for family caregivers. Adam was always with her. Sometimes her mother or mother-in-law flew in to babysit as well. She also needed a private space at the Atlanta Ballet studios where she could nurse Hana every couple of hours, and where her family could babysit while she was working. West came to the rescue again. His team created a maternity room close to the rehearsal studio. Each ballet takes Schreier months to create, from deciding on the theme in collaboration with artistic director Gennadi Nedvigin, choosing the music, developing a movement vocabulary, working with costume, scenic and lighting designers, casting, teaching and rehearsing dancers. Some of that can be done long distance, but in-person time with the dancers is crucial.

For “You Dig,” Schreier spent three weeks at the Atlanta Ballet studios last fall and is in town for two weeks this month, including opening night. Adam and Hana came with her every trip. The grant that paid for Hana's caregivers “made a colossal difference,” says Schreier, seen with Hana at the Atlanta Ballet facility. (Courtesy of Adam Barish) “You Dig” is a short piece set to music by three Black composers: Julius Eastman, Nkeiru Okoye and Errollyn Wallen. Like most of Schreier’s ballets, it has no overt narrative. However, some of the deep emotions she experienced while creating “Rite of Spring” clearly lingered. “It’s about the relentless fracturing of someone’s internal and external experience, about the inability to think clearly when everything seems upside down,” she says. “It’s intentionally a very disorienting work, but with a sense of lightheartedness even in the midst of chaos.” RELATED Atlanta theater companies nurturing new spring productions Schreier’s second three-year contract with Atlanta Ballet and the grant from Yntema both end at the close of the 2025-26 season.

Claudia Schreier rehearses with Atlanta Ballet dancers in advance of the world premiere of "Carnivale." (Courtesy of Kim Kenney) Because of the challenges of working as an independent choreographer and starting a family, some women leave the field at least temporarily. But Schreier is at the peak of her career and intends to keep creating. She has choreographed, directed and produced for dance, opera and film in the U.S. and internationally. In addition to her seven ballets for Atlanta Ballet, she has created works for Boston Ballet, Miami City Ballet, San Francisco Ballet, Dance Theatre of Harlem and many other ensembles. Hana turns 2 in June. When she outgrew a piece of baby equipment recently, Yntema learned that another member of the company had inherited it for their baby. “I almost burst into tears,” Yntema says. “This grant has a trickle through effect. That is exactly what I wanted. It’s one of the best things I have ever done.” West shares the feeling that this first-time grant has constituted an important step for women in ballet.