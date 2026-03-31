Arts & Entertainment Brahms commands the spotlight in Atlanta Symphony’s 2026-27 season The schedule offers an adventurous and varied lineup of music along with appearances by stellar guest musicians like Joshua Bell and Veronika Eberle. Violinist Veronika Eberle will join the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra for Brahms' Double Concerto on April 1 and 2, 2027. (Rand Lines/Courtesy of Atlanta Symphony Orchestra)

By Shane Harrison – ArtsATL 46 minutes ago Share

This story was originally published by ArtsATL. This story was originally published by ArtsATL. Beethoven is so last year.

The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra recently announced its 2026-27 season, and, after wrapping up the Beethoven Project in November 2025 with a rousing rendition of the composer’s Symphony No. 9, the orchestra is on to new German pastures. Next season, Brahms takes the spotlight. Before the season proper, the orchestra will host the return of violinist Joshua Bell. On Sept. 16, Bell joins conductor Michael Stern for a performance of Édouard Lalo’s “Symphonie espagnole,” a piece originally composed for the great 19th-century violin virtuoso Pablo de Sarasate. Despite the name “Spanish Symphony,” the work is basically a violin concerto. The program will also include Rachmaninoff’s “Symphonic Dances” and Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 1 (“Classical”). Joshua Bell highlights a Sept. 16 Atlanta Symphony Orchestra program, performing Édouard Lalo’s "Symphonie espagnole." (Lisa Marie Mazzucco/Courtesy of Atlanta Symphony Orchestra) The official kickoff of the Delta Classical season comes Oct. 1, when Brahms takes center stage with the composer’s Symphony No. 1 and his sole Violin Concerto with soloist Johan Dalene. Music director Nathalie Stutzmann will also lead the orchestra in Handel’s regal overture to “Music for the Royal Fireworks.”

RELATED Many music genres breezing across metro Atlanta this spring The exploration of the work of Brahms begins there, but it’s a thread that weaves through the entire season as the ASO tackles all four symphonies, both of his piano concertos, the Double Concerto for violin and cello, the seven-movement choral masterwork “Ein deutsches Requiem” and the “Academic Festival Overture.”

The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra celebrates the centenary of Coretta Scott King's birth with a program to be conducted by Kedrick Armstrong on April 29 and May 1, 2027. (Steve Davis/Courtesy of Atlanta Symphony Orchestra) Speaking of Simon and Barnes, their contribution will be new works commissioned by the ASO for a celebration of Coretta Scott King, marking the centenary of her birth. That program, with performances on April 29 and May 1, will be led by conductor Kedrick Armstrong and includes Florence Price’s Symphony No. 1 and William Grant Still’s “Festive Overture.” Works from the early 20th century are sprinkled throughout the season, too, represented by Ives, Nielsen, Hindemith, Korngold and others. British tenor Ian Bostridge, a Britten specialist, will join the orchestra and principal horn Ryan Little for the composer’s “Serenade for Tenor, Horn and Strings” on May 13 and15. Atlanta Symphony Orchestra concertmaster David Coucheron leads a program of Vivaldi’s "The Four Seasons" on Jan. 7 and 10, 2027. (Todd Rosenberg/Courtesy of Atlanta Symphony Orchestra) There’s no shortage of crowd-pleasing programs, though, as the ASO will offer two Wagner-heavy concerts: Jan. 14 and 16, along with Brahms Symphony No. 4, and Oct. 8 and 10, accompanying Brahms Symphony No. 3. There’s also a weekend devoted solely to Mozart (March 11 and 13). The season includes some of the most popular and beloved orchestral works, such as Samuel Barber’s “Adagio for Strings” (March 20 and 22) and Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons” (Jan. 7 and 10, featuring concertmaster David Coucheron leading the orchestra).