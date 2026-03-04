Georgia Entertainment Scene Atlanta’s Jalyn Hall goes toe to toe with Tracy Morgan in new NBC sitcom Hall plays Morgan’s more mature teen son. Tracy Morgan plays Reggie Dinkins with Jalyn Hall as his son Carmelo in the NBC comedy "The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins." (Scott Gries/NBC)

Atlanta actor Jalyn Hall, at age 19, has already been a regular on a hit sports drama, the CW’s “All American,” and played Emmett Till in the 2022 historical film “Till.” Now on NBC’s newest sitcom, “The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins,” Hall gets to goof around with a trio of veteran stars: Tracy Morgan (“30 Rock”), Daniel Radcliffe (the “Harry Potter” franchise) and Erika Alexander (“Living Single.”)

RELATED Spelman grad trades jokes with Tracy Morgan on Paramount+ comedy ‘Crutch’ “The jump from drama to comedy has been fun,” said Hall in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution at Zanza Bar & Grill in Decatur, which is owned by his godparents. “I love watching Erika. Her comedic beats are amazing. Tracy drops wisdom and makes you laugh at the same time.” Radcliffe’s presence was the topper for Hall. “When I first saw him at the table read, my jaw dropped to the floor,” he said. “He’s become a big brother, a mentor, to me.” Morgan plays Reggie Dinkins, a former NFL player who was booted from the league after a gambling scandal. Radcliffe plays Arthur Tobin, a sullied filmmaker who offers to do a documentary that Dinkins hopes will resurrect his reputation.

It’s now common to see comedies like “The Office,” “Modern Family” and “Abbott Elementary” with the mockumentary format, but this comedy provides space for Radcliffe’s character to interact directly with Dinkins.

Dinkins’ teenage son Carmelo, played by Hall, has no issue playing to the cameras since he has grown up on TikTok and Instagram. Dinkins is a bit more self-conscious, as is his ex-wife and manager Monica Reese-Dinkins (Alexander). In NBC's new "The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins," Erika Alexander plays Monica and Jalyn Hall is her son, Carmelo. (Scott Gries/NBC) The cast is rounded out by Bobby Moynihan of “SNL” fame as Dinkins’ goofy best friend and housemate Rusty while relative newcomer Precious Way plays Dinkins’ materialistic and much younger fiancee. “Dinkins” is the brainchild of Sam Means and Robert Carlock, known for well-received comedies “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” on Netflix and “Girls5eva” on Peacock, then Netflix. “We have seen these self-serving sports documentaries by Lance Armstrong and David Beckham,” Carlock said. “We wanted to explore this format.”

In NBC's "The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins," Atlanta's Jalyn Hall plays Carmelo, the son of Reggie Dinkins played by Tracy Morgan. (Scott Gries/NBC) Means noted that Morgan was an athlete himself, a former running back and track star in high school. “He felt natural to cast for Reggie,” he said. “And we wanted to focus on his family. That’s where Jalyn comes in.” Dinkins, told all his life that he’s special, is stunted emotionally. They needed an actor who could play a son smarter than his father. Enter Hall. “Jalyn has this center, this gravity to him that is wise beyond his years,” Carlock said. “That is a nice complement to a father who is in a state of arrested development. Jalyn can have fun and act out a bit and tell the camera things he can’t tell his dad to his face.” Born in Atlanta, Hall said he was always a ham as a kid dancing around and playing different characters at the hair salon his mom Yma McGowan owned. She saw his acting potential, so they moved to Los Angeles when he was 11.

In Season 3 of the CW's "All American," Jalyn Hall plays Dillion and Daniel Ezra is his older brother Spencer (Anne Marie Fox/The CW) © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved Hall quickly booked a regular role on the CW hit show “All American” about a high school football player from South Los Angeles recruited to play at Beverly Hills High. He played the sweet, grounded younger brother of Spencer James (Daniel Ezra). “I didn’t know it would be as big as it was,” he said. “God did the rest.” (L to R) Jalyn Hall as Emmett Till and Danielle Deadwyler as Mamie Till Bradley in TILL, directed by Chinonye Chukwu, released by Orion Pictures. (Lynsey Weatherspoon/Orion Pictures) © 2022 ORION PICTURES RELEASING LLC. All Rights Reserved. Hall used his experience on “All American” to hone his acting skills, leading him to be cast with fellow Atlantan Danielle Deadwyler in the acclaimed 2023 film “Till.” Hall played Emmett Till, whose brutal murder in 1955 served as a catalyst for the modern-day Civil Rights movement.