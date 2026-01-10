Arts & Entertainment 10 metro Atlanta book and author events to check out in January Paula McLain, Jennie Godfrey and Alison Lyn Miller lead readings, signings and discussions this month. Take an in-depth look at “The List of Suspicious Things,” “Turning Centuries” and “Rough House” during events around metro Atlanta this month. (Courtesy)

By Gina Webb – For the AJC 1 hour ago link copied

Want to commune with fellow readers in metro Atlanta this month? Check out Alison Lyn Miller, the author of “Rough House: A Father, a Son, and the Pursuit of Pro Wrestling Glory,” Jennie Godfrey, the author of “The List of Suspicious Things,” and eight more book events this month. Paula McLain, “Skylark.” In McLain’s tale of Paris above and below, a woman’s quest for artistic freedom in 1664 intertwines with a doctor’s dangerous mission during the German occupation in the 1940s.

7 p.m. Jan. 13. $29 includes book. Eagle Eye Book Shop, 2076 N. Decatur Road, Decatur. 404-486-0307, eagleeyebooks.com/events/calendar.

Jennie Godfrey, “The List of Suspicious Things.” Godfrey’s coming-of-age mystery is a heartwarming tale of friendships and first loves that captures the essence of Yorkshire, England, in the time of the Ripper murders. 3 p.m. Jan. 14. Conversation on Zoom. Free. Barnes & Noble. stores.barnesandnoble.com. RELATED AJC names top 10 Southern books of 2025 Kylie M. Smith, “Jim Crow in the Asylum: Psychiatry and Civil Rights in the American South.” Smith mixes exhaustive archival research, interviews and policy analysis to offer a comprehensive look at how racism affected Black Southerners with mental illness during the Jim Crow era. Smith argues that patterns of racially motivated abuse and neglect of mentally ill African Americans took shape during this era and continue to the present day. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 16. Conversation. In-store and on Crowdcast. Charis Books & More. charisbooksandmore.com. Ken Youngblood, “Turning Centuries: A Bicycling Memoir.” Youngblood’s book moves back and forth in time, drawing upon a half century of bicycle tours over three continents, sharing what the author calls a bicycle’s 12-mile-an-hour view of life and love. Dozens of stories provide insight into every aspect of touring on a bicycle, show how the worst days can become the best memories and prove that a bicycle inevitably takes you on a spiritual journey every bit as rich as the land, the people and other roadside attractions.

2 p.m. Jan. 18. Talk, signing. Free. Tall Tales Book Shop, 2105 Lavista Road NE, Atlanta. 404-636-2498. talltalesatlanta.com. RELATED Bookshelf: Georgia authors name their favorite books of 2025 Lynn Cullen, “When We Were Brilliant.” They were an unlikely pair — a blond bombshell and a photographer determined to be taken seriously — but Marilyn Monroe and Eve Arnold would make a deal that would change their lives in this new novel from the national bestselling author of “The Woman with the Cure.” 6:30 p.m. Jan. 20. Book launch. Free. Callanwolde, 980 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta, 404-486-0307 (Eagle Eye Book Shop). eagleeyebooks.com/event/2026-01-20/lynn-cullen-book-launch-party. Also appearing: 7 p.m. Jan. 21. Talk. Free-$12. Atlanta History Center, 130 W. Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta, 404-814-4081. atlantahistorycenter.com/programs-events/author-talks. Also appearing: 6 p.m. Jan. 27. Discussion, signing. Free. Milton Library, 855 Mayfield Road, Milton, 404- 613-4402. bookmiser.net. Deborah Douglas, “U.S. Civil Rights Trail: A Traveler’s Guide to the People, Places, and Events That Made the Movement.” Award-winning journalist Douglas takes readers on a journey through some of America’s most historic sites and cities to explore struggles past and present. Her book offers flexible itineraries for and detailed coverage of places significant to the Civil Rights Movement; the culture of the movement including the voices, stories, music and flavors that shape and celebrate Black America both then and now; travel tools for finding driving directions, tips on where to stay and maps throughout; plus Douglas’ own expert knowledge and perspective. 7 p.m. Jan. 21. Talk. Free. Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum, 441 John Lewis Freedom Parkway NE, Atlanta. 404-865-7100, jimmycarterlibrary.gov/events.