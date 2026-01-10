10 metro Atlanta book and author events to check out in January
Paula McLain, Jennie Godfrey and Alison Lyn Miller lead readings, signings and discussions this month.
Take an in-depth look at “The List of Suspicious Things,” “Turning Centuries” and “Rough House” during events around metro Atlanta this month. (Courtesy)
By Gina Webb – For the AJC
1 hour ago
Want to commune with fellow readers in metro Atlanta this month? Check out Alison Lyn Miller, the author of “Rough House: A Father, a Son, and the Pursuit of Pro Wrestling Glory,” Jennie Godfrey, the author of “The List of Suspicious Things,” and eight more book events this month.
Paula McLain, “Skylark.” In McLain’s tale of Paris above and below, a woman’s quest for artistic freedom in 1664 intertwines with a doctor’s dangerous mission during the German occupation in the 1940s.
5:30 p.m. Jan. 9. Talk, Q&A $15-$35. Crowne Plaza PTC Library, 201 Aberdeen Parkway, Peachtree City. 770-631-2520, ptclibraryfriends.org/mclain. Also appearing: 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Jan. 10. At 9:30 a.m., McLain will talk about the craft of writing and her historical research process. At 2 p.m., the author will discuss her latest novel. Roswell Cultural Arts Center, 950 Forrest St., Roswell. 770-594-6232, roswellcac.showare.com, bookmiser.net.
Carapace: Live & Let Die. It’s 2026: In with the old, out with the new. When was a time you had to make your peace with letting go? Tell Carapace, a monthly event of true personal stories, about the day you finally gave up your dream of reuniting with your high school ex or your decision to give up your beloved 30-year-old car.
Jennie Godfrey, “The List of Suspicious Things.” Godfrey’s coming-of-age mystery is a heartwarming tale of friendships and first loves that captures the essence of Yorkshire, England, in the time of the Ripper murders.
Kylie M. Smith, “Jim Crow in the Asylum: Psychiatry and Civil Rights in the American South.” Smith mixes exhaustive archival research, interviews and policy analysis to offer a comprehensive look at how racism affected Black Southerners with mental illness during the Jim Crow era. Smith argues that patterns of racially motivated abuse and neglect of mentally ill African Americans took shape during this era and continue to the present day.
Ken Youngblood, “Turning Centuries: A Bicycling Memoir.” Youngblood’s book moves back and forth in time, drawing upon a half century of bicycle tours over three continents, sharing what the author calls a bicycle’s 12-mile-an-hour view of life and love. Dozens of stories provide insight into every aspect of touring on a bicycle, show how the worst days can become the best memories and prove that a bicycle inevitably takes you on a spiritual journey every bit as rich as the land, the people and other roadside attractions.
Deborah Douglas, “U.S. Civil Rights Trail: A Traveler’s Guide to the People, Places, and Events That Made the Movement.” Award-winning journalist Douglas takes readers on a journey through some of America’s most historic sites and cities to explore struggles past and present. Her book offers flexible itineraries for and detailed coverage of places significant to the Civil Rights Movement; the culture of the movement including the voices, stories, music and flavors that shape and celebrate Black America both then and now; travel tools for finding driving directions, tips on where to stay and maps throughout; plus Douglas’ own expert knowledge and perspective.
7 p.m. Jan. 21. Talk. Free. Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum, 441 John Lewis Freedom Parkway NE, Atlanta. 404-865-7100, jimmycarterlibrary.gov/events.
Chuck Storla, “Murder Two Doors Down.” In Storla’s whodunit mystery, an insurance fraud investigator who ends up as the chief suspect in the murder of his cranky elderly neighbor turns his investigative skills toward finding the real killer. Then the body count starts to rise.
Alison Lyn Miller, “Rough House: A Father, a Son, and the Pursuit of Pro Wrestling Glory.” Journalist Miller introduces an aspiring star born into a family of wrestlers in Georgia, and shows what happens when he enters the bruising world of indie wrestling — where gymnasiums become arenas, trampolines serve as training grounds and young men fight for glory. Miller’s book is a ringside seat to a coming-of-age story that reveals the escapism, self-actualization, performance and violence inherent in one of America’s most dismissed pastimes.
In conversation with Tom Junod. 7 p.m. Jan. 29. Manuel’s Tavern, 602 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. acappellabooks.com/events.