Georgia Entertainment Scene

Shaq, other NBA stars judge best amateur dunkers on Atlanta-shot ‘Dunkman’

The TNT series is also available on HBO Max.
Ben Hopkins tries to put down a slam dunk as a competitor on TNT's "Dunkman," which was shot in Atlanta in fall. (Screengrab from TNT)
Ben Hopkins tries to put down a slam dunk as a competitor on TNT's "Dunkman," which was shot in Atlanta in fall. (Screengrab from TNT)
By
1 hour ago

TNT has resurrected a dunking competition on its network, bringing Shaquille O’Neal back as a judge.

The first version, called “The Dunk King,” ran for two seasons in 2016 and 2017, with winners pocketing $100,000. But after AT&T purchased TNT Sports, the show was placed on ice.

Craig Barry, chief content officer for TNT Sports, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he’s been thirsting to bring it back, and his current bosses at Warner Bros. Discovery finally gave him the green light. This time, it’s called “Dunkman,” featuring 40 male amateur dunk specialists vying for $200,000.

Australian Brodie Stephens competes during Episode 2 of "Dunkman" on TNT. (TNT screengrab)
Australian Brodie Stephens competes during Episode 2 of "Dunkman" on TNT. (TNT screengrab)

Four of the six episodes are now on HBO Max. The final two episodes will air starting at 7 p.m. Thursday.

TNT, in a major blow, lost rights to the NBA starting this season. Barry said he thought “this might be a good time to give the dunk show another try, make it a little bit bigger and create something that has some sustainability.”

Shot in front of a live audience over the span of a week at Overtime Elite Arena across from Atlantic Station in Midtown earlier this fall, the fast-paced competition show flew in some of the best dunkers both domestically and from overseas. There were representatives from Poland, England and Australia. Many have sizable social media followings and numerous dunking contest trophies to their names.

Besides bringing back O’Neal ― legendary NBA star, “Inside the NBA” host, part-time Atlanta resident and beloved ad man ― the producers brought in big-name stars like Chris Webber, Mac McClung and Atlanta native and former Hawk Dwight Howard as judges. The best dunker among the experts? Vince Carter, who played two seasons in Atlanta.

“He is a staple on the show,” Barry said. “He almost took on the role of professor and teacher.”

RELATED
Explaining the magic of Shaq as advertising spokesman supreme

Judging criteria included hang time, vertical leap, power and attitude. It also helps if the contestant lands the dunk on his first of up to three tries.

Competitors range in height from 5-foot-4 to 6-foot-10. One competitor is a doctor. Some use props including cars and other humans. One of the more jaw-dropping performances in the first episode featured Michael Purdie leaping over six men on his way to a triumphant dunk and a perfect score.

Hyrum “Hyt-Check” Fescher of Utah wowed the judges with a massive dunk that was imbued with attitude and featured him hanging his elbow over the rim, inspired by a comparable dunk Carter had done years earlier. All three judges gave him a perfect score.

Later, the furniture salesman with exceptional vertical leap wore khakis and a button-down shirt while jumping over both a sofa and a man for a clean dunk that also received three 100s.

“You can see the intensity of the dunks, the talent and the skill,” Barry said. “The NBA guys would never do these dunks.”

He said separating dunking from the rest of basketball is smart since “the art of dunking isn’t as prominent as it used to be in the NBA. I feel like it’s a dying art there. This is a platform to showcase dunking. I love it when they throw down. It’s an exclamation point. It’s athleticism on full display.”

IF YOU WATCH

“Dunkman,” final two episodes starting at 7 p.m. Thursday on TNT, with episodes available the next day on HBO Max.

About the Author

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

More Stories

The Latest

YOUNG THUG CONCERT
CONCERT REVIEW

Young Thug’s Atlanta show marked by odd moments, Mariah the Scientist proposal

Atlanta’s SweetWater 420 Fest on the move again with a new venue for 2026

From Marietta to millions, ‘The Elf on the Shelf’ turns 20

Keep Reading

NASCAR settles federal antitrust case, gives all teams the permanent charters they wanted

Caitlin Clark says CBA negotiations are the 'biggest moment in the history of the WNBA'

Owing more between $10M and $50M, Grand Slam Track files for bankruptcy; Johnson vows to press on

Featured

Fani Willis testifies

Fani Willis blasts Senate panel in contentious hearing

EXCLUSIVE

Atlanta’s SweetWater 420 Fest on the move again with a new venue for 2026

Fatal mauling causes animal control changes in Fulton County