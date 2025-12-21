Arts & Entertainment Review: ‘Wizard of Oz’ sprinkles new magic on the classic story City Springs Theatre delivers fun performances, great music and Broadway-level design. We're off to see Dorothy Gale (Elizabeth Hall), Scarecrow (Stanley Martin) and Tin Man (Tyler Pirrung) in "The Wizard of Oz" at City Springs Theatre through Dec. 28. (Courtesy of Ben Rose Photography)

By Benjamin Carr – ArtsATL

There’s no place like Oz. The primary goal of City Springs Theatre Co.’s production of “The Wizard of Oz,” onstage through Dec. 28 at the Byers Theater in Sandy Springs, is to re-create the beloved 1939 classic film as faithfully as possible. And it succeeds at that, thanks to its performers, spectacular music and Broadway-quality design elements.

There are other embellishments that give this production its own flavor, but audiences should walk away from this with nostalgic, warm feelings. It's solid holiday entertainment for families. The Scarecrow (Stanley Martin), Cowardly Lion (Nick Morrett), Dorothy (Elizabeth Hall) and Tin Man (Tyler Pirrung) bring "The Wizard of Oz" to life. (Courtesy of Ben Rose Photography) Once again, with classic music from Harold Arlen and E.Y. Harburg conducted by music director Holt McCarley, farm girl Dorothy Gale (Elizabeth Hall) dreams of a world over the rainbow, away from drab Kansas, where her dog, Toto (played by a scene-stealing pooch named Roxie), is under threat from a mean neighbor. A storm brews, carrying Dorothy far from home to a magical land full of yellow brick roads, witches, munchkins, ruby slippers, singing trees and flying monkeys.

Dorothy’s house crushes a bad witch, bringing her to the attention of Glinda the Good Witch (Kristine Reese) and the cackling, cruel Wicked Witch of the West (Courtenay Collins).

Soon, Dorothy is on the road toward the Wizard of Oz (Jeff McKerley) to find her way home. Along the way, she meets a brainless Scarecrow (Stanley Martin), a heartless Tin Man (Tyler Pirrung) and a Cowardly Lion (Nick Morrett), who assist on her adventures. Hall's vocals and intonations are astonishing as she echoes Judy Garland to the best of her ability. She's got the right amount of spunk and energy. It's a terrific performance. Martin is charming. Pirrung gets a terrific tap number, and Morrett often is hilarious. None of them are doing direct impressions of original stars Ray Bolger, Jack Haley and Bert Lahr, but the flavor is there. And Reese's voice is rich. McKerley is very funny, playing up the carnival charlatan elements of the Wizard. Courtenay Collins (Wicked Witch of the West) stands out in the production. (Courtesy of Ben Rose Photography)

The standout performance in this production is Collins’ Wicked Witch — the actor is having a blast relishing every evil line or menacing cackle. The wildest, best additions to the original material are group dances encompassing a variety of styles — ballet, tap, jazz and swing — designed by director and choreographer Baayork Lee. A frequent collaborator on City Springs shows, Lee is revered for having appeared in the original Broadway cast of “A Chorus Line.” When watching the show, it was not immediately clear how the makers would convey a tornado or the sprawl of the Emerald City, but Lee uses the costumed dance ensemble both for special effects and world-building throughout the show. When the storm rises, dancers veiled in black twirl and twitch, picking up the farmhouse and moving it across the stage. It’s an indulgent touch, but not a bad one. And the Emerald City costumes, designed by Theresa Ham, Ryan Moller and Amanda West, are dazzling. One of the best moments added to the script is the inclusion of “The Jitterbug,” a song and dance recorded for the movie but axed from the final cut. Here, it’s a magnificent, rousing dance number where the lead performers and ensemble all get a chance to dazzle the audience.

It's terrific fun. THEATER REVIEW "The Wizard of Oz" Through Dec. 28. $70 and up. City Springs Theatre's Byers Theatre, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. cityspringstheatre.com.