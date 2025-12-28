Arts & Entertainment Bookshelf: Reviews lose cachet with readers, but book coverage endures How the AJC covers books and authors changes with the times. What's stacked up on your to-read shelf? (File)

By Suzanne Van Atten

I was a peculiar kid. By the time I was 10 years old, I couldn’t wait for Time magazine to arrive at my family’s house every week so I could flip to the back and read all the reviews of the latest movies, plays and books. I don’t know why I was so riveted by the critical analysis of things I had no chance of ever seeing. Perhaps it was the insight it provided me into the mysteries of adult life.

This being the era of the sexual revolution, I vividly recall being transfixed by reviews for provocative films like “Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice” and “I Am Curious (Yellow).” When I finally saw those movies many years later, I was so disappointed. It was my first lesson in how art that speaks to the here and now doesn’t always hold up over time. Fast forward to 1986, the beginning of my journalism career. Following the path of many a novice reporter in Atlanta, I started out covering city council meetings and zoning board hearings for the Marietta Daily Journal. But I quickly grew bored with the minutia of city government and ultimately found my niche as an arts editor. My childhood self was astonished to be paid to write reviews. Then I joined the staff at Creative Loafing, where I managed a whole staff of critics, among them AJC contributor Felicia Feaster, who remains my all-time favorite film critic, and Bill Addison, now the Los Angeles Times food critic. Working at an alternative newspaper in the ‘90s was a glorious place for a culture junkie to be. When I joined the AJC in 2006, I flitted about in a few different positions before I ended up back on familiar terrain in arts journalism. By then, though, the industry was in major flux. Full-time critics were being shed across the country as newspapers adjusted to a changing economy. The AJC was no different. It was too costly to justify paying a full-time book editor, a position previously held by the great Don O’Briant followed by the also great Teresa Weaver.

But the AJC never stopped covering books, and for the past 12 years or so, I have functioned as its book editor, among other duties. It has been a dream gig. Rarely a week has passed that I haven’t felt grateful for the opportunity. Especially gratifying has been the chance to work with brilliant critics such as Gina Webb, Jeff Calder and Leah Tyler.