Georgia Entertainment Scene After more than a century, the Atlanta Writers Club has new stories to tell A move to the suburbs and the addition of two conferences a year has boosted membership to 1,500. The Atlanta Writers Club host two conferences and year, drawing writers, agents and editors from across the country. (Courtesy of Atlanta Writers Club)

By Jeff Dingler – Arts ATL 18 minutes ago link copied

What’s older than The New Yorker, the Iowa Writers’ Workshop and even the Pulitzer Prizes? It’s right here in town, a kind of well-known secret among Atlanta’s aspiring and established scribblers: the Atlanta Writers Club. “Every year we get more people who come to us and say, ‘I’ve lived here forever and never heard of you.’ Thank goodness for Google,” said George Weinstein, the Atlanta Writers Club’s executive director since 2020 and currently longest-serving member.

Established in 1914 and in operation ever since, the Atlanta Writers Club is a clearinghouse for all things writing and storytelling related in the Atlanta area and beyond. It offers online writing workshops, book groups, biannual writers conferences, a self-publishing conference, retreats to St. Simons Island and, perhaps most popular, monthly in-person meetings. At the meetings, roughly 100 local aspiring and professional wordsmiths congregate at Georgia State Perimeter College (or the Lilburn public library in the summer) with Styrofoam cups of coffee and sugary snacks, clamoring about character arcs, plot twists and alternate endings that could have been. The local literary nonprofit is also the steward of Georgia’s prestigious Townsend Prize, awarded every two years to a seminal work of literary fiction by a Georgia author. At 111 years, the Atlanta Writers Club is likely the third-oldest such group in the country. Only the California Writers Club, started in 1912, and the Boston Authors Club, founded in 1899, are older. In the Southeast, however, it’s easily the oldest and most active writing organization, naming its 60th president back in August. Tisha Carter, often known as Dr. T, is the first Black woman to hold the position. Atlanta Writers Club President Tisha Carter (left) and Executive Director George Weinstein. (Courtesy of Atlanta Writers Club)

“Fifty-nine other presidents ― that’s a little daunting, a little intimidating, but inspiring at the same time,” said Carter, a published author who worked in Cleveland until moving to Atlanta two years ago. “I was a huge part of the literary community in Cleveland, doing programs, events and partnering with the local library and public school systems. I wanted to bring that same energy and experience to Georgia.”

While Carter heads the club and its board, Weinstein is responsible for almost all of its programming including its biggest event, the biannual Atlanta Writers Conference, which draws writers, agents and editors from across the country. Held in October at the Westin Atlanta Airport Hotel, the event features agent/editor critiques, pitch meetings, a workshop on AI and publishing, Q&A panels and talks. The next one is May 1-2, 2026. So far, more than 60 authors have been published through the conference, including young adult superstar Becky Albertalli, who penned the 2015 debut “Simon vs. the Homo sapiens Agenda,” later made into the popular film “Love, Simon.” “She launched her career through the Atlanta Writers Club about 10 years ago,” said Weinstein. “She got her agent through the conference, and then the agent got her a book and a movie deal. And the rest is history for her.” The conference isn’t just the biggest offering and logistical lift every spring and fall — it helped save the club almost 20 years ago when membership hit an all-time low. “I was there in the bad old days,” said Weinstein, who joined in 2001. “When I assumed the presidency in 2004, we had 48 paying members, and we were lucky to get 10 people at a meeting.” It was a far cry from the organization’s prestigious beginnings as an elite, invitation-only group reserved for published writers. Created by Mary Peters and Lollie Belle Wylie (a composer, poet and Georgia’s first paid woman journalist), the club counted among its early members editors of The Atlanta Journal and The Atlanta Constitution, the first Georgia poet laureate, Frank Lebby Stanton, an array of established novelists, journalists, poets and playwrights and even Georgia literati such as Flannery O’Connor and Erskine Caldwell, who were invited speakers or honorary members.

An Atlanta Writers Club meeting in the 1940s. (Courtesy of Atlanta Writers Club) Starting in 1923, the Club met regularly at the château-esque Wimbish House (also home to the Atlanta Woman’s Club). For decades, members dressed up in tuxedos and dresses to mingle and discuss the business of wordsmithing. Then, in 1990, a fire destroyed part of the property, and the Writers Club had to meet elsewhere. “We were like the wandering Israelites from the Bible, going from encampment to encampment,” recalled Weinstein. He added that, at the time, the club was meeting in church basements and retirement homes. It wasn’t just the displacement that contributed to a dwindling membership, however. The club had been losing members for years, despite previous presidents’ efforts to relax publication requirements and other exclusionary rules. So Weinstein made a few simple yet game-changing adjustments. He moved the monthly meetings from Thursdays to Saturdays and the location from Midtown closer to the Perimeter, making the club more accessible to a new writing class that worked during the week and lived mostly on the fringes of the city. These changes turned the Atlanta Writers Club around. By 2008, when Weinstein launched the Atlanta Writers Conference, it had expanded to include several hundred members from all walks of writing life. George Weinstein is executive director of the Atlanta Writers Club. (Contributed)