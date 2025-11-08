Arts & Entertainment Rapper Rod Wave arrested in Atlanta on drug, weapon charges He was given an $8K bond during a Saturday first appearance hearing. Florida rapper Rod Wave was booked into the Fulton County Jail again. During a first appearance hearing on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, he was given a $8,000 bond, court records show. (Graeme Sloan/Sipa USA via AP 2020)

Rapper Rod Wave is back in the Fulton County Jail, just a few months after being released on a separate incident. Details on a Friday incident were not immediately available, but jail records show the Florida rapper and singer, whose real name is Rodarius Green, is facing charges of reckless driving, possession of a Schedule V controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

During a first appearance hearing Saturday, he was given a $8,000 bond, court records show. He remained at the jail as of Saturday afternoon. RELATED Shaquille O’Neal’s custom Range Rover takes detour, vanishes in Atlanta Drew Findling, Green’s attorney, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Saturday that his client was “unjustly profiled and unlawfully arrested” in the city. “Mr. Green was targeted as part of this quota-driven approach, a practice that undermines justice and erodes community trust. We look forward to vigorously challenging this baseless arrest and the clear violations of Mr. Green’s rights in court,” Findling said. In late October, Green was indicted on charges of second-degree criminal damage to property, reckless conduct, tampering with evidence and three counts of false statements and concealment of facts, court documents show.

He was arrested in May on those charges and several others that he was not indicted on.